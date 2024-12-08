BTS RM'S SOLO DOCUMENTARY FILM RM: Right People, Wrong Place Hits Theaters

(fcc) RM of 21st century pop icons BTS is bringing his highly-anticipated solo documentary film RM: Right People, Wrong Place to theaters worldwide in over 110 countries/regions.

Premiered at the 'Open Cinema' section of the 29th BUSAN International Film Festival (BIFF) in October, RM: Right People, Wrong Place documents the eight-month journey leading up to RM's second solo album, Right Place, Wrong Person, released earlier in May. With artfully candid visuals, the film provides an intimate portrait of RM as BTS' leader, a solo artist, and the person Kim Namjoon (RM's given name).

Described by BIFF as "both a film about the making of RM's album and a very special record of a unique youth" it marked a milestone as the first film focused on a K-pop artist to be selected for the 'Open Cinema' section at Asia's largest film festival.

Global viewers can witness RM's journey in creating an album that reflects his unique sensibility, aesthetics, and beliefs that takes center stage in the film. It offers an exclusive look into RM's creative process, featuring collaborations with artists from Korea, Japan, and the UK, as well as behind-the-scenes moments from music video shoots for tracks, such as "Come back to me" and "Groin." Blending artistic insights, lighthearted interactions with TEAM RM, and personal reflections, the film highlights RM's artistry and authentic self.

The film's special poster, shared on BTS' official social media channels in celebration of its theatrical release, captures the unique mood and style of RM: Right People, Wrong Place. Featuring RM in the center, the poster includes illustrations of a door leading to new places, a mysterious cat, and references of "Right" and "Wrong," all of which spark curiosity about the film.

Right Place, Wrong Person landed at No. 88 on Rolling Stone's 'The 100 Best Albums of 2024' as the only album by a K-pop artist to be included in the ranking. It was acclaimed as "psychedelia-tinged and soulful, its lyrics' intense self-interrogation balanced by music that feels like an invite to further explorations."

Following its global theatrical release on December 5 KST, the film will continue to roll out in more countries/regions, including Cameroon, Morocco, Senegal, Algeria, Brazil, and Japan.

