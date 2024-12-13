elijah woods Unplugs For 'We Should Stick Together'

(Tallulah) After a year of remarkable achievements, multi-platinum artist and producer elijah woods is closing out 2024 with a special acoustic version of his hit single, "We Should Stick Together." Originally featured on his Hey There Elijah EP, the track has become a viral sensation, averaging 5,000 daily sound uses on TikTok and landing in the Top 50 of TikTok's Viral 50 US Music Charts.

"We Should Stick Together" has become a fan favorite for its anthemic message and irresistible melody. Reflecting on the song's impact, elijah shares, "This track was instantly one of my favorites when we wrote it. It felt so easy and timeless." The new acoustic rendition offers a stripped-back, emotionally raw take, highlighting the intimacy of the lyrics and bringing a fresh perspective to the song. "The acoustic version, for me, showcases the heart of the song in a way that feels deeply personal," he adds.

Renowned for his irresistibly catchy melodies, vivid storytelling, and signature crisp production, elijah woods has established himself as one of pop music's most compelling solo acts, as well as a highly sought-after collaborator. With multiple platinum and gold records and four JUNO Award nominations, his rise has been nothing short of extraordinary. Over the past three years, elijah has released five EPs - including 3 projects in 2024 alone, Elijah Would!, Hey There Elijah, and silver lining - amassing over 1 billion streams across his discography.

Beyond his studio achievements, elijah has been making waves on stages worldwide. In 2023, he sold out his first Canadian headline tour, captivating audiences across the country. This success propelled him to international acclaim, with sold-out shows in 2024 in Asia's major markets, including Hong Kong, Tokyo, and Singapore. During this tour, he also opened for Niall Horan in Jakarta and performed at Seoul Jazz Festival alongside Lauv, Jeremy Zucker, and JP Saxe. Most recently, elijah made his UK debut at the BST Hyde Park Festival in London, further solidifying his status as a global phenomenon in the making.

As 2024 comes to a close, the re-release of "We Should Stick Together" and its acoustic counterpart serve as a testament to elijah woods' dynamic artistry and his ability to craft music that strikes a chord.

