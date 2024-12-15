KSI Shares 'Dirty' Single

(Atlantic) KSI has dropped his electrifying new single "Dirty", out now via Warner Records. With haunting production by Matt Zara (Mabel, Niall Horan, Diplo) and lyrics penned by an all-star team, "Dirty" plunges into the turmoil of a toxic, all-consuming relationship. The track captures the agony and ecstasy of being irresistibly drawn to someone you know is no good for you. The brooding, gritty soundscape mirrors the chaos and emotional conflict of this dangerous infatuation.

KSI says: "I wanted 'Dirty' to capture that raw, messy emotion of being in a relationship that's as intoxicating as it is destructive. It's about that push and pull-the chaos you feel when you can't let go, even though you know it's breaking you. The female vocal (who I'm not allowed to say) brings a haunting energy to the track, and I think it's going to have people talking. I love creating music that sparks conversation and connects with people on a surface or deeper level, and 'Dirty' definitely does exactly that."

"Dirty" follows the massive success of KSI's Top 10 and Billboard Hot 100 hit, "Thick of It," which solidified his status as a global streaming powerhouse with over 8 million monthly listeners. Its official video has racked up over 82 million YouTube views, claiming the #1 spot on the platform's trending chart and cementing its place as a viral phenomenon. On TikTok, the song has seen over 2.8 billion views, with celebrities like Kim Kardashian and North West, Drake, Kai Cenat, IShowSpeed, Mr Beast, Adin Ross and Logan Paul all joining in on the craze, showing the widespread impact of KSI's latest musical chapter.

With "Dirty," KSI continues to push boundaries and redefine his musical narrative. The single not only showcases his artistic growth but also underscores his knack for sparking cultural moments.

