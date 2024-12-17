Wounded Touch Cover Finch's 'Worms Of The Earth'

(Atom Splitter) Wounded Touch are violently busting back onto the scene with their rendition of Finch's original track "Worms of the Earth," out now. The cover is a nod to one of the band's most significant early influences.
The track, recorded and mixed by Andy Nelson (Pain of Truth, 200 Stab Wounds, Harm's Way) at Bricktop Recording and mastered by Ryan "Bart" Williams (The Black Dahlia Murder, Walls of Jericho), is the band's first release following up their dynamic split EP Traumatic Entanglement with FallFiftyFeet from earlier this year.
Since their inception, the Michigan outfit has used musical guerilla campaign tactics and a resilient DIY work ethic to make their way onto nationwide festivals and a full UK tour while gaining notoriety from metal's top publications including Metal Hammer, Brooklyn Vegan, and New Noise Magazine.
Speaking about the new single, Wounded Touch guitarist Mike Poshedly says, "We come from a time where compilations, samplers, video game, and movie soundtracks played a huge part in how we discovered new music growing up. Finch's 'Worms of the Earth' was featured on both the Atticus Dragging the Lake 2 compilation and on the Underworld movie soundtrack. We had a short list of potential covers we wanted to explore but chose 'Worms of the Earth' because for us. It's an influence/song that encapsulates that era of how we discovered new music. The fact that the studio version of the song isn't streaming anywhere other than the music video on YouTube and the live version on Spotify further solidified the cover choice. We knew this would be a cover that would put us outside our comfort zone but we had a lot of fun revisiting an early influence dating back over 20 years ago."
