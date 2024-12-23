Fatal Vision Deliver 'All Hearts Come Home for Christmas' Video

(SFE) Canadian melodic rock band Fatal Vision is spreading festive cheer with their new holiday single, "All Hearts Come Home for Christmas," available now on all major streaming platforms.
"All Hearts Come Home for Christmas" is a standalone release and it offers fans a special seasonal treat and showcases the band's versatility in crafting music that connects across genres and themes.
Fatal Vision has just released the successful studio album Three Times Lucky available via Art of Melody Music, in both CD and digital formats. Fans are encouraged to stay tuned for additional updates, behind-the-scenes content, and exclusive insights into the album.
