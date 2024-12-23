.

Fatal Vision Deliver 'All Hearts Come Home for Christmas' Video

12-23-2024
Fatal Vision Deliver 'All Hearts Come Home for Christmas' Video

(SFE) Canadian melodic rock band Fatal Vision is spreading festive cheer with their new holiday single, "All Hearts Come Home for Christmas," available now on all major streaming platforms.

"All Hearts Come Home for Christmas" is a standalone release and it offers fans a special seasonal treat and showcases the band's versatility in crafting music that connects across genres and themes.

Fatal Vision has just released the successful studio album Three Times Lucky available via Art of Melody Music, in both CD and digital formats. Fans are encouraged to stay tuned for additional updates, behind-the-scenes content, and exclusive insights into the album.

Related Stories
Fatal Vision Deliver 'All Hearts Come Home for Christmas' Video

News > Fatal Vision

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Gene Simmons Believes Entitled Kids Killed Rock- Alex Van Halen Explains Why Brothers Did Not Include Hagar Era- more

Alex Van Halen 'Never Really Got To Say Goodbye' To Eddie- Rock World Pays Tribute To Amen's Casey Chaos- more

Day In Country

Koe Wetzel Takes 'High Road' To No. 1- Jon Pardi Wraps The Christmas Show- more

Day In Pop

Macaulay Culkin Cameos In Kim Kardashian's 'Santa Baby' Video- Stray Kids Make Music History With Sixth No. 1 On Billboard 200 With 'Hop'- more

Reviews

Quick Flicks: Blue Christmas

Santa's Jukebox!

Holiday Gift Guide: Stocking Stuffers

Holiday Gift Guide: Health and Beauty

Holiday Gift Guide: Part 2

Latest News

Gene Simmons Believes Entitled Kids Killed Rock

Alex Van Halen Explains Why 'Brothers' Did Not Include Hagar Era

Rammstein Take Fans Behind The Scenes of the World Stadium Tour 2019-2024

Fatal Vision Deliver 'All Hearts Come Home for Christmas' Video

John Lennon Immersive Interactive Fiction Adventure Launched

Steel Panther Forced To Cancel December 30th Concert

Christmas Time Again With Lynyrd Skynyrd In The Studio

Singled Out: Keith Roth's I Don't Feel Like Thinking Today