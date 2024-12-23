Macaulay Culkin Cameos In Kim Kardashian's 'Santa Baby' Video

(Columbia Records) Kim Kardashian surprised fans today with a sultry rendition of the Christmas classic, "Santa Baby," accompanied by a film directed by Nadia Lee Cohen and Charlie Denis by DMB Represents.
The sultry, breathy tribute to Santa Claus produced by Travis Barker is accompanied by a cinematic visual featuring a surprise cameo from Macaulay Culkin, depicting Kim navigating a fantastical, fever-dream Christmas party.
"Santa Baby" is released in partnership with Travis Barker's DTA Records and Columbia Records and serves as Kim Kardashian's first musical release in over 13 years.
