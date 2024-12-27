Anyma, Massano & Nathan Nicholson Stream 'Angel In The Dark'

(BT) DJ, producer and multidisciplinary artist, Anyma one of electronic music's fastest rising stars, Massano, and vocalist Nathan Nicholson release their brand-new single entitled, "Angel In The Dark" via Afterlife/Interscope Records.

The atmospheric song features a hypnotic bassline and evolving, layered textures that create a sense of emotional depth and an expansive listening experience. Accompanying the single is a captivating visual, which can be seen live during his upcoming shows at Sphere Las Vegas.

Anyma's "The End of Genesys" Residency live at Sphere in Las Vegas kicks off tonight. He will be playing 6 sold-out shows on December 27 - 31, 2024 & two more shows on January 1, 10 & 11, 2025. This marks Sphere's first electronic artist residency for which Anyma has invited an exciting array of talent to join him at the groundbreaking venue. Presented by Live Nation, each performance will feature an exceptional range of industry-leading artists including (by date):

December 27

DIXON

MIKE DEAN

December 28

AMELIE LENS

CHRIS AVANTGARDE B2B REBUKE

December 29

CHARLOTTE DE WITTE

CASSIAN B2B KEVIN DE VRIES

December 30

RAMPA

PARISI

December 31

ADRIATIQUE

MASSANO

January 1

TIESTO

ARGY

January 10

SEBASTIAN INGROSSO

SCRIPT

January 11

CAMELPHAT

LAYTON GIORDANI

Related Stories

News > Anyma