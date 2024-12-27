Anyma, Massano & Nathan Nicholson Stream 'Angel In The Dark'

(BT) DJ, producer and multidisciplinary artist, Anyma one of electronic music's fastest rising stars, Massano, and vocalist Nathan Nicholson release their brand-new single entitled, "Angel In The Dark" via Afterlife/Interscope Records.
The atmospheric song features a hypnotic bassline and evolving, layered textures that create a sense of emotional depth and an expansive listening experience. Accompanying the single is a captivating visual, which can be seen live during his upcoming shows at Sphere Las Vegas.
Anyma's "The End of Genesys" Residency live at Sphere in Las Vegas kicks off tonight. He will be playing 6 sold-out shows on December 27 - 31, 2024 & two more shows on January 1, 10 & 11, 2025. This marks Sphere's first electronic artist residency for which Anyma has invited an exciting array of talent to join him at the groundbreaking venue. Presented by Live Nation, each performance will feature an exceptional range of industry-leading artists including (by date):
December 27
DIXON
MIKE DEAN
December 28
AMELIE LENS
CHRIS AVANTGARDE B2B REBUKE
December 29
CHARLOTTE DE WITTE
CASSIAN B2B KEVIN DE VRIES
December 30
RAMPA
PARISI
December 31
ADRIATIQUE
MASSANO
January 1
TIESTO
ARGY
January 10
SEBASTIAN INGROSSO
SCRIPT
January 11
CAMELPHAT
LAYTON GIORDANI
