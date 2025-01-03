(Press Here) Country soul artist Vanessa J. Moore has released her new single "Morning Light" via independent record label ZIQ STREET, as the follow-up to her guitar-driven cover of "I'll Be Home For Christmas".
"For me, 'Morning Light' is simply about reaching across the divide and being unafraid to talk to the other side. To enter into another's world in conversation," shares Vanessa on the meaning behind the song. "This song shines some morning light on how divided we are and why. There needs to be a revival in the hearts of every individual before we are even capable of spreading peace. We can't give what we don't obtain ourselves."
Moore distills her love for music from the 60s and 70s into her own distinctive artistry. Drawing from her influences which range from Stevie Wonder and The Beatles to Patsy Kline, Karen Carpenter, and Sly and the Family Stone, and making a name for herself as an artist with a genre-defying sound who draws her lyrics from her own life experiences, Vanessa is a gifted singer-songwriter that has turned to music as a lifeline to process her pain and heal.
Injured Carlos Santana Postpones Launch Of 2025 Las Vegas Residency- Neil Young To Release Lost 1977 Album- August Burns Red Preview Re-Recorded 'Thrill Seeker'- more
Scorpions' Mikkey Dee Hospitalized With SEPSIS- Bruce Springsteen Plans New Music This Year- David Lee Roth- more
Lee Greenwood Launching 2025 American Spirit Tour- Vanessa J. Moore Starts 2025 With 'Morning Light'- more
Benson Boone's 'Beautiful Things' Was Most Streamed Song Of 2024- Jeremy Zucker & Chelsea Cutler's Live Cover Of Gracie Abrams' 'That's So True'- more
Burton Cummings Releases New Album and Embarks on 60th Anniversary Hits Tour
On The Record: The Motown Sound Collection, Part 1 The Supremes
Neil Young To Release Previously Unreleased 1977 Album 'Oceanside Countryside'
August Burns Red Preview Re-Recorded 'Thrill Seeker' Album
Injured Carlos Santana Postpones Launch Of 2025 Las Vegas Residency
Ex-Butcher Babies Singer Carla Harvey Joins Lords Of Acid
Iron Maiden Paid Tribute To Paul Di'Anno (2024 In Review)
David Lee Roth Opposed On Stage Eddie Van Halen Tribute (2024 In Review)
Slash and Sammy Hagar Jam Foreigner Into The Rock Hall (2024 In Review)
Ozzy Osbourne Goes 'Better Call Saul' Style (2024 In Review)