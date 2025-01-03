Vanessa J. Moore Starts 2025 With 'Morning Light'

(Press Here) Country soul artist Vanessa J. Moore has released her new single "Morning Light" via independent record label ZIQ STREET, as the follow-up to her guitar-driven cover of "I'll Be Home For Christmas".

"For me, 'Morning Light' is simply about reaching across the divide and being unafraid to talk to the other side. To enter into another's world in conversation," shares Vanessa on the meaning behind the song. "This song shines some morning light on how divided we are and why. There needs to be a revival in the hearts of every individual before we are even capable of spreading peace. We can't give what we don't obtain ourselves."

Moore distills her love for music from the 60s and 70s into her own distinctive artistry. Drawing from her influences which range from Stevie Wonder and The Beatles to Patsy Kline, Karen Carpenter, and Sly and the Family Stone, and making a name for herself as an artist with a genre-defying sound who draws her lyrics from her own life experiences, Vanessa is a gifted singer-songwriter that has turned to music as a lifeline to process her pain and heal.

