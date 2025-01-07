Elle Belle Shares New Song 'Let's Go Out'

(CCM) Elle Belle is excited to announce the release of their latest single, "Let's Go Out," which is available now on all digital platforms through Little Record Company.
"Let's Go Out" is an introspective track that reflects on the emotional distance between individuals and the difficulty of forming genuine connections in today's disconnected world. The song's creation came with a twist of fate, as Elle Belle's frontman Christopher Pappas explains:
"This is a song I recorded late one night in my apartment. I ended up losing the original multitrack recording, so all I have left is this rough mix I bounced that night. I tried to re-track it, but it didn't feel right. 'Let's Go Out' is about how you can't recapture a moment, so why would I not take that advice?"
Elle Belle is the alter-ego of award-winning composer/songwriter Christopher Pappas. His debut record, WAKO GUMBO, a sprawling 20-song double LP, was released in 2016 to critical acclaim.
Pappas grew up in rural New Hampshire, where he started the band The Everyday Visuals. After relocating to Boston, the band began to amass a cult-like following of fellow musicians and fans attracted to Pappas' penchant for vocal harmonies and catchy left-of-center songwriting. He moved to Los Angeles in 2010, where he met Pierre de Reeder, bassist for the venerable L.A. band Rilo Kiley, and signed to his label Little Record Company that year.
Mixed with a variety of genres including psych-rock, soft-rock, pop, and electronic, Elle Belle continues Pappas' knack for rich, intricate songwriting. Incredibly prolific and versatile; has written music for NASA, has a musical slated to go off-Broadway, and assembled his own 27-piece orchestra to perform his original orchestral works. Elle Belle released his latest full-length album How Do I Feel? in 2023, but has continued his prolific streak with a string of singles set for release this year.
