Greg Blake Delivers 'Bluefield Mountain Wind'

(TR) Multi-award-winning vocalist and guitarist Greg Blake unveils his newest single, "Bluefield Mountain Wind," a heartfelt ballad that celebrates the rich culture and natural beauty of Bluefield, West Virginia. Written by prolific songwriters Mark "Brink" Brinkman and David Stewart, the song is a testament to the artistry of three West Virginians-Greg Blake (lead vocal) Tim O'Brien (tenor vocal), and Mollie O'Brien (high baritone vocal), who have come together to create an unforgettable musical experience.

Tim O'Brien said, "I hear West Virginia calling me home on "Bluefield Mountain Wind." Greg is a true Bluegrass great, and his voice is made for this song. Mollie O'Brien has similar praises, stating, "I don't get to sing bluegrass very much anymore, but singing this with Greg (and my brother!) made me wish it happened more often. This is the perfect combination of a really great song sung by a really great singer. Bluegrass is all the better now."

The story of "Bluefield Mountain Wind" began as a simple idea sparked during a writing session between Brinkman and Stewart. "Greg's incredible vocals paired with Tim and Mollie O'Brien is just musical magic" said Brinkman. "Three West Virginians singing a song about their home state. As a songwriter, it just doesn't get any better than this!" Stewart agrees, saying, "When I heard Greg's rich voice on the first version, I felt like we had a great cut. Reaching out to Tim and Mollie O'Brien to sing harmonies was the icing on the cake-they brought a magical West Virginia connection to the project."

Radio programmers are already singing the praises of this new single. Michelle Lee, the 2019 IBMA Broadcaster of the Year Award Winner and host of Smoked Country Jam, Bluegrass Borderline, and Michelle Lee on Air, said, "Greg Blake's newest release 'Bluefield Mountain Wind' is a heartfelt song that resonates with a universal sentiment. It embodies the desire to thrive while holding onto the love and passion for one's home."

Greg Blake's impressive career includes winning the 2023 IBMA Male Vocalist of the Year Award, and he has been nominated three times in that category. He performs lead vocals and guitar with Special Consensus, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. The band recently won the 2024 IBMA Video of the Year Award for "Alberta Bound." In addition, Greg performs solo, with this band, Greg Blake & Hometowne, and hosts a variety of guitar and vocal workshops around the country.

Bluegrass and Appalachian music fans will enjoy this stunning tribute to the Mountain State. "Bluefield Mountain Wind" is now streaming everywhere and available for purchase on all music platforms.

