Kurt Stevens To Debut As Maui Songwriters Festival First-Ever 'Find'

(117) Hailing from South Florida, Kurt Stevens is steeped in the traditions of artists like Jimmy Buffett, Kenny Chesney and Jack Johnson. Writing and recording songs about life on the coast and in the South - a tropical vibe with rich lyrical undercurrents.
It was his unique new take that appealed to the Maui Songwriters Festival when they chose him as their first-ever "Festival Find" for the upcoming 10 year anniversary of the festival January 15 through 18 that is highly regarded throughout the songwriter community.
The festival features singer/songwriters Lee Brice, for KING+COUNTRY's Joel Smallbone, Randall King, Moriah, Chris DeStefano, Brice Long and others. More information can be found at mauisongwritersfestival.com.
Kurt Stevens recently captured the attention of SiriusXM Radio Margaritaville with his newest release "Everglades" now in regular rotation on the beloved satellite radio home of Jimmy Buffett music and lifestyle. The song equates a romantic relationship with the attributes of the Florida everglades, seemingly endless, strong and incredibly breathtaking in their own way.
Sammy Hagar Shares Rock The Block Set List- Bon Jovi's 'Slippery When Wet' Expanded For Deluxe Reissue- more
Geddy Lee Reveals Regret About Rush's Final Tour- Alter-Bridge Share Big News On 21st Anniversary- Get 'Hooked' On Franz Ferdinand's New Single- more
Watch Jon Pardi's 'Friday Night Heartbreaker' Video- Tucker Wetmore Scores 1st No. 1 With 'Wind Up Missin' You'- Lee Brice Going Retro With New Single 'Cry'- more
Halsey and Benson Boone Lead Coca-Cola’s Sips & Sounds Music Festival Lineup- Skeleten Streams New Single 'Let It Grow'- more
The Blues: Ollee Owens- Kenny 'Blues Boss' Wayne- more
Burton Cummings Releases New Album and Embarks on 60th Anniversary Hits Tour
Killswitch Engage Expand 2025 Tour Plans
Derision Cult Unleash New Song 'Abdication Day'
SiriusXM's Elvis Radio Announces Milestone Elvis Birthday Celebration
Warbringer Announces 'Wrath And Ruin' Album With 'A Better World' Video
Rush In The Studio For 'Permanent Waves' Anniversary
Sammy Hagar Shares Rock The Block Set List
Bon Jovi's 'Slippery When Wet' Expanded For Deluxe Reissue
Riverside Preview Live ID With 'Friend Or Foe?' Video