Kurt Stevens To Debut As Maui Songwriters Festival First-Ever 'Find'

01-07-2025
(117) Hailing from South Florida, Kurt Stevens is steeped in the traditions of artists like Jimmy Buffett, Kenny Chesney and Jack Johnson. Writing and recording songs about life on the coast and in the South - a tropical vibe with rich lyrical undercurrents.

It was his unique new take that appealed to the Maui Songwriters Festival when they chose him as their first-ever "Festival Find" for the upcoming 10 year anniversary of the festival January 15 through 18 that is highly regarded throughout the songwriter community.

The festival features singer/songwriters Lee Brice, for KING+COUNTRY's Joel Smallbone, Randall King, Moriah, Chris DeStefano, Brice Long and others. More information can be found at mauisongwritersfestival.com.

Kurt Stevens recently captured the attention of SiriusXM Radio Margaritaville with his newest release "Everglades" now in regular rotation on the beloved satellite radio home of Jimmy Buffett music and lifestyle. The song equates a romantic relationship with the attributes of the Florida everglades, seemingly endless, strong and incredibly breathtaking in their own way.

