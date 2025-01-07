.

Lo-Pan Deliver 'The Good Fight'

01-07-2025
Lo-Pan Deliver 'The Good Fight'

(AN) Lo-Pan release the first advance single 'The Good Fight' taken from the American hard rockers' new full length "Get Well Soon". The new album from the long-running Columbus, Ohio foursome has been scheduled to hit the stores on April 4, 2025 via Magnetic Eye Records.

"We rewrote 'The Good Fight' about 10 times over four years before recording the tracks and my drums were captured on the second take", drummer Jesse Bartz explains.

Guitarist Chris Thompson adds: "This is one of my favorite songs to play off the new album as it has a Lo-Panthem type quality to it, which is a phrase that Andrew Schneider coined during mixing". Vocalist Jeff Martin has the final word: "Lyrically, the theme of 'Get Well Soon' is more of a 'stuff is very much broken beyond repair now' sort of message."

