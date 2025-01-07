Spark of Life Stream 'In Pursuit Of' Video

(Earshot) Southern California post-hardcore outliers Spark of Life have released "In Pursuit Of," the next single off the band's upcoming sophomore album, Plagued By The Human Condition, out soon on New Age Records.

The LP finds the band once again collaborating with friend Fred Armisen, who plays drums on a cover of "Never Say Never," by '90s cult favorite That Dog. "In Pursuit Of" turns an instantly memorable heartland rock riff into a devastatingly sung admission of regret and loss.

Singer Steve Jennings says, "Matters of the heart are always risky. 'In Pursuit Of' is about knowing those risks and deciding to chase the love your heart wants anyway...even though it might break in the end"

