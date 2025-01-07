.

Spark of Life Stream 'In Pursuit Of' Video

01-07-2025
Spark of Life Stream 'In Pursuit Of' Video

(Earshot) Southern California post-hardcore outliers Spark of Life have released "In Pursuit Of," the next single off the band's upcoming sophomore album, Plagued By The Human Condition, out soon on New Age Records.

The LP finds the band once again collaborating with friend Fred Armisen, who plays drums on a cover of "Never Say Never," by '90s cult favorite That Dog. "In Pursuit Of" turns an instantly memorable heartland rock riff into a devastatingly sung admission of regret and loss.

Singer Steve Jennings says, "Matters of the heart are always risky. 'In Pursuit Of' is about knowing those risks and deciding to chase the love your heart wants anyway...even though it might break in the end"

Related Stories
Spark of Life Stream 'In Pursuit Of' Video

Spark of Life Return With 'No One Hates Me More Than Me'

Singled Out: Doug E. Shaffer's So Bright

Singled Out: Doug E. Shaffer's So Bright

Spark Of Life Release New Single 'Memmer?... U Memmer!'

News > Spark of Life

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Sammy Hagar Shares Rock The Block Set List- Bon Jovi's 'Slippery When Wet' Expanded For Deluxe Reissue- more

Geddy Lee Reveals Regret About Rush's Final Tour- Alter-Bridge Share Big News On 21st Anniversary- Get 'Hooked' On Franz Ferdinand's New Single- more

Day In Country

Watch Jon Pardi's 'Friday Night Heartbreaker' Video- Tucker Wetmore Scores 1st No. 1 With 'Wind Up Missin' You'- Lee Brice Going Retro With New Single 'Cry'- more

Day In Pop

Halsey and Benson Boone Lead Coca-Cola’s Sips & Sounds Music Festival Lineup- Skeleten Streams New Single 'Let It Grow'- more

Reviews

The Blues: Ollee Owens- Kenny 'Blues Boss' Wayne- more

Burton Cummings Releases New Album and Embarks on 60th Anniversary Hits Tour

Live: Dave Koz & Friends

Beatles Vinyl Box Set

MorleyView: Gino Vannelli

Latest News

Rush In The Studio For 'Permanent Waves' Anniversary

Sammy Hagar Shares Rock The Block Set List

Bon Jovi's 'Slippery When Wet' Expanded For Deluxe Reissue

Riverside Preview Live ID With 'Friend Or Foe?' Video

Snapcase: Legacy Documentary Kickstarter Announced

Vader's 2025 Plans Include New EP, Reissue, Summer Tour, and New Album Work

Jeff 'Skunk' Baxter To Host NAMM's 40th annual TEC Awards

Spark of Life Stream 'In Pursuit Of' Video