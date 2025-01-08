2025 Austin Blues Festival Lineup Revealed

(GN) The highly anticipated lineup for the 2025 edition of Austin Blues Festival has been announced, with headliners Mavis Staples and Christone "Kingfish" Ingram closing out two days of the most renowned names in music on April 26-27, 2025.

Presented by the legendary Antone's, the festival returns to Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park for two days and features performances from Jackie Venson, Jalen Ngonda, North Mississippi Allstars, Monsieur Perine, Sir Woman, Sue Foley, Keith Frank & The Soileau Zydeco Band, Taj Farrant, Grandmaster, Elizabeth King, and more to be announced, including an Antone's 50th Anniversary All-Star Jam on both days.

2025 is a milestone year for Antone's, marking the 50th anniversary of the beloved club founded by Clifford Antone in 1975 and honoring its stronghold as a leader among Austin's vibrant live music culture and history that has historically extended beyond city limits. To celebrate, Austin Blues Festival will feature a unique Antone's 50th Anniversary All-Star Jam on each festival day, bringing acclaimed blues artists and friends of Antone's all together for a performance not to miss! Participating artists to be announced at a later date.

Austin Blues Festival ticket types include 1-Day and 2-Day Upper Lawn, Lower Lawn (includes access to the Upper Lawn), Reserved Seating (includes access to both Lower and Upper Lawn), and VIP, featuring premium Adirondack Seating, access to all GA areas, Lounge access, and free parking.

