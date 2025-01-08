Great American Ghost Share 'Echoes Of War'

(WL) Great American Ghost have shared a visualizer video for their new song "Echoes Of War". The track comes from their forthcoming album "Tragedy Of The Commons", which arrives on January 31st.
"This song is this record." exclaims vocalist Ethan Harrison on single "Echoes Of War" out today. "The keystone that holds the entire thing together. The culmination of everything we took into the studio and of everything we hoped to accomplish with Tragedy Of The Commons creatively. This is the foundation of the new Great American Ghost."
A strong statement that fits the intense track, serving as the final preview of Tragedy Of The Commons out January 31st on SharpTone Records. Screeching and squealing guitars pierce the barrage at the center of "Echoes of War," and Harrison carries a hauntingly hypnotic hook. Great American Ghost's metalcore roots push through industrial influence to create pure chaos, lined with lyrics about about disbelief in the concept of free will.
Former Mushroomhead Frontman Jeffrey Nothing Battling Cancer- Luke Combs, Megadeth, QOTSA Highlight 2025 Bonnaroo Lineup- more
AC/DC Childhood Home Demolition An 'Oversight'- Sammy Hagar Shares Rock The Block Set List- Bon Jovi's 'Slippery When Wet' Expanded For Deluxe Reissue
Eric Church, Miranda Lambert, Lynyrd Skynyrd, More To Rock Field & Stream Music Fest- Jon Pardi, Cody Jinks and Midland To Headline Lone Star Smokeout-- more
Lil Baby Recruits Rod Wave and Rylo Rodriguez For 'By Myself' Video- Halsey and Benson Boone Lead Sips & Sounds Music Festival Lineup- more
Sites and Sounds: Music Adds to Your Caribbean Fun in Sint Maarten - Saint Martin
The Blues: Ollee Owens- Kenny 'Blues Boss' Wayne- more
Burton Cummings Releases New Album and Embarks on 60th Anniversary Hits Tour
Former Mushroomhead Frontman Jeffrey Nothing Battling Cancer
Pop Evil Announce New Album With 'Wishful Thinking' Video
Yes Legend Jon Anderson and The Band Geeks Announce 2025 Tour
Watch Bob Mould's 'Here We Go Crazy' Video
2025 Austin Blues Festival Lineup Revealed
Doves Stream New Song 'Cold Dreaming'
Great American Ghost Share 'Echoes Of War'
Obscura Deliver 'Evenfall' Video