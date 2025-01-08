Great American Ghost Share 'Echoes Of War'

(WL) Great American Ghost have shared a visualizer video for their new song "Echoes Of War". The track comes from their forthcoming album "Tragedy Of The Commons", which arrives on January 31st.

"This song is this record." exclaims vocalist Ethan Harrison on single "Echoes Of War" out today. "The keystone that holds the entire thing together. The culmination of everything we took into the studio and of everything we hoped to accomplish with Tragedy Of The Commons creatively. This is the foundation of the new Great American Ghost."

A strong statement that fits the intense track, serving as the final preview of Tragedy Of The Commons out January 31st on SharpTone Records. Screeching and squealing guitars pierce the barrage at the center of "Echoes of War," and Harrison carries a hauntingly hypnotic hook. Great American Ghost's metalcore roots push through industrial influence to create pure chaos, lined with lyrics about about disbelief in the concept of free will.

