Grace Tyler Announces New Single 'I Hope You Have A Daughter'

(TPR) One of Nashville's most promising new artists, Grace Tyler, has announced her latest track, "I Hope You Have A Daughter," available on January 31st. The personal and heartbreaking track, written by Tyler, reflects on the impact of a one-sided relationship and the hope that one day there is an understanding of the emotional consequences.
"I hope you have a daughter-words that have never felt more true. My only hope for the man who destroyed me to truly understand the pain he caused is for him to have a daughter one day. To witness her love deeply, and then, when a boy inevitably breaks her heart, for him to finally feel the weight of what he did to someone else's daughter-to me. This song is my story, written entirely on my own because I had to. Every word reflects my life and the heartbreak of saying goodbye to someone I once loved." -Grace Tyler
Today, January 10th, Tyler also released her last video collaboration with Country Rebel Acoustic Sessions with her hit song, "Jesus In A Bar." The video follows three other performances of Tyler's most impactful tracks including "I Wish I Smoked," "Dinner's Getting Cold" and "My Mistake."
"Grace Tyler's talent is undeniable-her passion for storytelling and her ability to connect with her fans set her apart as one of country music's most exciting rising stars." -Country Rebel
Grace Tyler Releasing New Song Ahead Of CMA Fest Debut
