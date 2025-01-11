Exiled Hope and Steel Forge Share 'Approaching Resurrection' Lyric Video

(CSM) Exiled Hope and Steel Forge have today released their critically acclaimed symphonic melodeath EP Realm Of The Exiled on all streaming platforms. To celebrate, the bands have released a lyric video for the song "Approaching Resurrection".
Danny Hughes, vocalist of Steel Forge comments of the song, "This is the final track on the album. The song represents Hope and the Forger charging through Charon's gates-the entrance to the underworld. The only way out is through, and after cutting down demons and monsters with weapons and magic, the Forger stays behind to allow Hope to escape. Their plan succeeds, and Hope reawakens back in the mortal realm. Meanwhile, the Forger manages to escape as well, defeating a wounded Charon in the process. However, not all stories need to be neatly tied up; a touch of mystery is always intriguing, leaving room to wonder where the Forger's journey will lead next.
"As the final track-and also the shortest-it had to be everything: fast, melodic, and explosive. We wanted the listener to feel as though they were there, watching and escaping alongside the Forger and Hope. Additionally, this song features spoken-word clean vocals, which I haven't used since the Gods of War track, "Operation Engage," near the song's conclusion."
Sofia Frasz of Exiled Hope comments about the EP, "Story-wise, the EP is a "midquel" in the Exiled HOPE universe, taking place after the events of Exiled Hope (2020) and during the events of Angel Of Greytown (2021) and Apocrypha (2025). It follows Hope's journey through the underworld after she is executed for inciting a rebellion in her city at the end of Exiled Hope (2020)"
