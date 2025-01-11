Stream LeoStayTrill's 'Selena'

(ICLG) LeoStayTrill is back with his first single of the new year titled "Selena" which finds him dishing out bars over a hardhitting drill production. The song was first teased on TikTok on New Year's Eve and fans have been loving every minute of it. Since the tease last month, Leo's "Selena" has helped the rapper garner 11 million views, 1.5 million likes, and 100,000 new followers across all profiles. In addition, fans have left 85,000 comments and created over 3,000 videos to "Selena."

The song has also given birth to a new viral dance trend that Leo has been doing alongside his friends in various TikTok videos. The dance has been picking up steam with fans creating their own videos and dancing to the infectious new track. "Selena" comes after Leo released "2s N 3s" last November to close out a productive 2024. "2s N 3s" showcases Leo's multilayered flow and his signature creative flair over a song that samples Clean Bandit's 2014 hit record "Rather Be."

Leo has been busy crafting his artistry with also still being in college and fans got to see that live when he took the stage for his first ever sold-out headline show at The Camden Assembly, where he performed an electrifying show and brought along guests such as ArrDee and Tion Wayne. People have been tuning into Leo and his music for the last several months as his Instagram and TikTok follower count has crossed over 1.1 million and he recently tore down the house as a supporting act for Asake's show at the O2 Arena in September.

Boasting millions of monthly listeners on Spotify, 2M+ TikTok video creations, 35M likes on TikTok and over 60M streams on Spotify alone and over a 100M streams to date before 18 years old. In only a year, Leo has crashed onto the scene in a spectacular fashion. Tracks such as "Jimi Hendrix," "Honeybun," "Pink Lemonade," "Cardi," "Demure," and "Lost in Sardinia" show that Leo is keeping his foot firmly pressed on the gas as he continues to rise up the rap music ranks.

