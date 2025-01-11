Texas Rapper DeeBaby Delivers 'Half A Ticket' Video

(AT) DeeBaby escaped out the mud on the back of his gritty rhymes and tireless work ethic. The 28-year-old artist is one of the hottest rappers in Texas's bustling street rap scene, winning fans as he process his trauma and flexes his wins through his deep Lone Star State drawl.
Earlier this week, the Houston native shared "Half A Ticket," his latest music video. Flashing his melodic talents over soulful Southern-fried instrumental, DeeBaby thinks about how far he's come, reminiscing on hard times in the first verse before reveling in the fruits of his labor in the second: "I just pulled down half a ticket, that's half a, uh/I used to ride with half a buck." The video gives a glimpse into DeeBaby's lavish lifestyle, as he posts up in his mansion, surrounded by his plaques and racks. Released on January 7th, and co-signed by Kodak Black, "Half A Ticket" already nears 1 million views, and peaked in the Top 30 of YouTube's Trending Chart.
"Half A Ticket" will appear on Ms. Salazar, DeeBaby's upcoming album. The album is dedicated to DeeBaby's chosen (non-biological) grandmother, the woman who took him in and nurtured him when he was all out of options. The follow-up to last year's Can You Hear Me Now? tape and his breakout 2023 effort Junkie Mode, Ms. Salazar arrives this February via Already Platinum / Create Music Group.
DeeBaby started his rap career in 2021, catching fire with his single "Marz," racking up over 23 million YouTube views and over 19 million streams on Spotify. "Marz" catapulted DeeBaby to the forefront of the Texas rap scene, presaging a series of successful singles, including "Broken Promises" (14 million YouTube views). DeeBaby's soulful drawl, tight rhyming technique, and raw lyricism drew the attention of Kevin Gates, who gave DeeBaby his enthusiastic co-sign, affectionately calling him "the Mexican Gates." Peaking in the Top 10 of Apple Music's Hip-Hop Albums chart and at #12 on Billboard Heatseekers, 2023's Junkie Mode mixtape was a step forward for the young rapper, racking up over 242 million streams and featuring fan-favorite hits like the inspirational trap ballad "Never Gon' End," and the Roxette-interpolating "Listen To Your Heart" (which has over 28 million views in a combo video with "Numb"). Last year, DeeBaby made his mark with the Can You Hear Me Now? tape (#13 on Billboard Heatseekers) and finally connected with his big homie Kevin Gates for the street hit "Millions For My Pain."
With Ms. Salazar on deck, DeeBaby is looking to build on his groundswell of support and become a national name. Stay tuned for much more from DeeBaby in 2025.
