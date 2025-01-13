Howling Giant Expand Debut EP For 10th Anniversary

(Purple Sage) Nashville heavy psych and sci-fi metal pillars Howling Giant celebrate the special 10th-anniversary reissue of their self-titled debut EP in a newly remastered version including five bonus tracks today.

About this special EP reissue, the band says: "For the 10th anniversary of our self-titled EP, we wanted to reflect on our origin story. With this release, we included the original 2012 demos recorded during our time in Boston so that the listeners could hear the evolution of our sound. We're very excited to repress the HG EP on vinyl, newly remastered by Tony Reed with a bunch of goodies on the B-Side. We recorded the original demo for Whale Lord as part of a mixing project in college. We booked the only available studio time (a 4-hour block from 2am to 6am) to record 2 tracks live and on the spot. From the witching hour, we brought Whale Lord and Tusk of the Thunder Mammoth into existence. We hope you enjoy comparing the original 2012 demo to the final product, recorded live in Tom's bedroom. These are the tracks that started it all. The wizard lives."

Recorded live in guitarist and vocalist Tom Polzine's bedroom, Howling Giant's 2015 self-titled debut EP still holds true to the band's core tenets of soaring melody, spacey jams, and fuzzy riffs. To celebrate the 10th anniversary of what propelled these Nashville pillars of sci-fi and fantasy-driven psych-metal into the heavy rock world stratosphere, this fully remastered edition of the "Howling Giant" EP will also comprise three unreleased demos, a spoken word history on the beginnings of the band, a newly recorded cover as well as the digital-only bonus track "WZRDLF Origins".

The "Howling Giant" anniversary reissue is available in Standard Purple Variant vinyl, Light Blue/Yellow Splatter Special Edition (with silver laminate cover), CD and digital via Bandcamp. All vinyl and CD preorders will receive a digital download of all the remastered tracks, demos and special "SKLDZR Origins" bonus track.

TRACKLIST:

Side A

1. Husk

2. Whale Lord

3. Doug

4. Camel Crusher

Side B

1. Husk (2012 Demo)

2. Whale Lord (2012 Demo)

3. Tusk of the Thunder Mammoth (2012 Demo)

4. Yummy Yummy Yummy (Ohio Express Cover)

Digital/CD-only bonus track

1. WZRDLF Origins

