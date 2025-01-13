Kane Brown, Bailey Zimmerman, Jon PardiLead Windy City Smokeout Lineup

(kinship) Windy City Smokeout, the nation's premier outdoor country music and BBQ festival, is thrilled to unveil the full festival lineup and daily performance schedule for its 12th return to Chicago this summer, taking place from July 10-13, 2025 outside of the iconic United Center.
Hand-selected by ACM-award winning promoter and festival co-founder, Ed Warm, the star-studded 2025 lineup includes headliners Kane Brown, Dylan Gossett, Riley Green, Megan Moroney, Old Dominion, Jon Pardi, Koe Wetzel, and Bailey Zimmerman, with additional performances from some of country's hottest rising talents Ella Langley, Sam Barber, Charles Wesley Godwin, Shane Smith & the Saints, Josh Meloy, and more.
The 2022 winner and 2024 nominee of the ACM's "Festival of the Year" award, Windy City Smokeout has become a staple of summertime in Chicago. Brought to you by the team at Lettuce Entertain You, the hospitality-focused event uniquely blends a curated lineup of top-tier BBQ and country music to create a boutique, first-class festival experience.
"We're excited to welcome Ella Langley, Sam Barber, Charles Wesley Godwin, Shane Smith & the Saints, and Josh Meloy as they make their Windy City Smokeout debuts," said Warm. "These great artists represent country music's broadening reach, and we can't wait for fans to see their performances live this summer!"
Thursday, July 10
Bailey Zimmerman
Koe Wetzel
Shane Smith & The Saints
Bayker Blankenship
Angel White
Friday, July 11
Old Dominion
Dylan Gossett
Josh Meloy
Lauren Watkins
Maggie Antone
Saturday, July 12
Kane Brown
Megan Moroney
Charles Wesley Godwin
Austin Snell
Kashus Culpepper
Sunday, July 13
Jon Pardi
Riley Green
Ella Langley
Sam Barber
Josh Ross
