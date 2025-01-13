Kane Brown, Bailey Zimmerman, Jon PardiLead Windy City Smokeout Lineup

(kinship) Windy City Smokeout, the nation's premier outdoor country music and BBQ festival, is thrilled to unveil the full festival lineup and daily performance schedule for its 12th return to Chicago this summer, taking place from July 10-13, 2025 outside of the iconic United Center.

Hand-selected by ACM-award winning promoter and festival co-founder, Ed Warm, the star-studded 2025 lineup includes headliners Kane Brown, Dylan Gossett, Riley Green, Megan Moroney, Old Dominion, Jon Pardi, Koe Wetzel, and Bailey Zimmerman, with additional performances from some of country's hottest rising talents Ella Langley, Sam Barber, Charles Wesley Godwin, Shane Smith & the Saints, Josh Meloy, and more.

The 2022 winner and 2024 nominee of the ACM's "Festival of the Year" award, Windy City Smokeout has become a staple of summertime in Chicago. Brought to you by the team at Lettuce Entertain You, the hospitality-focused event uniquely blends a curated lineup of top-tier BBQ and country music to create a boutique, first-class festival experience.

"We're excited to welcome Ella Langley, Sam Barber, Charles Wesley Godwin, Shane Smith & the Saints, and Josh Meloy as they make their Windy City Smokeout debuts," said Warm. "These great artists represent country music's broadening reach, and we can't wait for fans to see their performances live this summer!"

Thursday, July 10

Bailey Zimmerman

Koe Wetzel

Shane Smith & The Saints

Bayker Blankenship

Angel White

Friday, July 11

Old Dominion

Dylan Gossett

Josh Meloy

Lauren Watkins

Maggie Antone

Saturday, July 12

Kane Brown

Megan Moroney

Charles Wesley Godwin

Austin Snell

Kashus Culpepper

Sunday, July 13

Jon Pardi

Riley Green

Ella Langley

Sam Barber

Josh Ross

