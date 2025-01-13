Khruangbin Announces 2025 A LA SALA Tour

(TOC) GRAMMY-nominated Khruangbin announces their 2025 A LA SALA tour, an extension of their 2024 tour of the same name. Beginning in Grand Prairie in the band's home state of Texas on April 9th, the tour will hit markets across the country including San Diego, Boise, Boston, and more. Khru Club presales begin on Tues, January 14 @ 10am Local. Public on sale Friday, January 17 at 10am Local.

The announcement follows their Best New Artist GRAMMY nomination in November, with the nod coming off the back of their critically acclaimed album A LA SALA. The band toured North America, UK and Europe throughout 2024 in support of the album and will continue their global tour playing Australia and New Zealand before kicking off the newly announced tour, as well as a number of festival dates across the US and Europe including Bottlerock and Lightning in a Bottle.

Furthermore, the band shares the official music video for "Pon Pón," the third single off of A LA SALA. Directed by the band and Jackie Lee Young, the captivating black and white video showcases footage from one of Khruangbin's high-energy live shows, giving fans a taste as to what they can expect from the upcoming tour.

In April, Khruangbin released their fourth studio album, titled A LA SALA. Translating to "to the room" in Spanish, the record is an exercise in returning in order to go further and do so on your own terms. With an emphasis on instrumental storytelling, the album showcased Khruangbin's ability to transcend genres and craft a sound that feels intimate yet expansive.

KHRUANGBIN 2025 DATES

February 20 - Christchurch, NZ - Christchurch Town Hall^

February 22 - Christchurch, NZ - Electric Avenue Music Festival

February 25 - Melbourne, VIC - MCA%

February 26 - Melbourne, VIC - MCA%

March 2 - Brisbane, QLD - Riverstage%

March 5 - Sydney, NSW - Hordern Pavilion%

March 6 - Sydney, NSW - Hordern Pavilion%

March 7 - Sydney, NSW - Hordern Pavilion%

March 10 - Adelaide, SA - WOMADelaide

April 9 - Grand Prairie, TX - Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie *

April 12 - Houston, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion *

April 15 - Charleston, SC - Firefly Distillery *

April 16 - St. Augustine, FL - The St. Augustine Amphitheatre *

April 18 - Clearwater, FL - The BayCare Sound *

April 19 - Miami, FL - FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park *

April 22 - Austin, TX - Moody Amphitheater *

April 23 - Austin, TX - Moody Amphitheater *

May 18 - San Diego, CA - Wonderfront Festival

May 21 - Santa Barbara, CA - Santa Barbara Bowl #

May 22 - Santa Barbara, CA - Santa Barbara Bowl #

May 23-May 25 - Napa Valley, CA - Bottlerock Festival

May 24 - Buena Vista Lake, CA - Lightning in a Bottle Festival

May 27 - Seattle, WA - WAMU Theater #

May 28 - Bend, OR - Hayden Holmes Amphitheater #

May 29 - Boise, ID - Outlaw Field at Idaho Botanical Garden #

May 31 - Denver, CO - The Outside Festival

June 20 - Highmount, NY - Mountain Jam Festival

June 21 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE Outdoors #

June 22 - Rothbury, MI - Electric Forest Festival

June 24 - Shelburne, VT - Ben & Jerry's Concerts on the Green #

June 27 - Boston, MA - The Stage at Suffolk Downs #

June 28 - Hartford, CT - The Capitol Groove Festival

June 29 - Portland, ME - Thompson's Point #

August 6 - Oslo, Norway - Oya Festival

August 7 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Syd for Solen

August 8 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Way Out West Festival

August 10 - Helsinki, Finland - Flow Festival

August 15 - London, United Kingdom - Gunnersbury Park^^

August 19 - Cologne, Germany - Tanzbrunnen

August 24 - Halifax, United Kingdom - The Piece Hall

August 26 - Istanbul, Turkey - Harbiye Cemil Topuzlu Open Air Theatre

August 27 - Istanbul, Turkey - Harbiye Cemil Topuzlu Open Air Theatre

September 12-September 14 - Louisville, KY - Bourbon & Beyond Festival

^ With Troy Kingi & The Galactic Chiropractors

% With Hermanos Gutiérrez

* With Helado Negro

^^ With TV On The Radio

# With John Carroll Kirby

