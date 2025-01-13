Pigeon Pit Launching West Coast Tour For 'Crazy Arms' Release

(CCM) Olympia, WA country/punk maximalists Pigeon Pit are excited to announce West Coast Spring tour dates in support of their highly anticipated album Crazy Arms out January 17 on Ernest Jenning Record Co.

The tour will include shows in Seattle, Berkeley, Santa Cruz, Los Angeles, Portland, and more. Pigeon Pit will also be playing a hometown record release show in Olympia, WA on January 24 at the Capitol Theatre.

Earlier this month, the band released their latest single "Bronco" which is streaming now on all digital platforms for any playlist shares. On the single the band's frontwoman Lomes Oleander says, "Bronco is about being psycho. The whole album, but especially 'Bronco,' is about being a crazy bitch, about being dragged all over the place by the things that haunt us, by all the pieces of us we can't control."

"Bronco" follows the album's lead single "Keys To The City" which is available now on all digital platforms. Lomes Oleander says,"'Keys To The City' is about being a part of the living flesh of the city, having fun in sketchy ways, the ways that make you feel real and excited to go out at night."

01.24 - Olympia, WA @ Capitol Theatre (record release show)

02.27 - Seattle, WA @ Vera Project *

02.28 - Eugene, OR @ House Show *

03.01 - Berkeley, CA @ 924 Gilman Street *

03.02 - Santa Cruz, CA @ The Atrium at The Catalyst *

03.03 - Los Angeles, CA @ Moroccan Lounge (early show) *

03.05 - Phoenix, AZ @ Last Exit Live *

03.07 - Sacramento, CA @ Starlet Room at Harlow's *

03.08 - Arcata, CA @ House Show *

03.09 - Portland, OR @ Mission Theater *

* with Foot Ox

