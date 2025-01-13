Shantel May Reveals 'The Ex' Video

(MNRK) Rising R&B star Shantel May is starting the new year with a bang, unveiling the highly anticipated visual for her fan-favorite track "The Ex," featured on her debut album Triggered, But Here via MNRK Music Group. The track is not only a standout from the album but also a heartfelt homage to Grammy Award-winning artist Mya, reimagining her iconic hit "Case of the Ex" with Shantel's signature soulful twist. Shantel's version of "The Ex" is a bold take on navigating love and heartbreak, showcasing her unique ability to blend nostalgia with modern R&B and hip-hop influences.
Directed by BCP Brandon, the video seamlessly combines two distinct elements: moody, cinematic scenes that exude confidence and self-reflection and electrifying moments of Shantel May performing in front of adoring fans. These visuals perfectly capture the raw emotion and honesty of the track, showcasing Shantel's ability to deliver both captivating stories and unforgettable performances that resonate deeply with her audience.
"Mya's 'Case of the Ex' was such a pivotal track for me growing up," Shantel explains. "It had this unapologetic energy that I wanted to capture in my own way. My version is about reclaiming your power and choosing yourself, no matter how messy love can get."
