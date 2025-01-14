Cryptosis Unleash 'Reign Of Infinite' Video

(FP) Cryptosis have announced their return with a mighty, awe-inspiring sophomore album entitled 'Celestial Death,' set for worldwide release on March 7, 2025, via Century Media Records.

To further demonstrate the powerful and versatile material available on 'Celestial Death,' a second single entitled "Reign Of Infinite" is being made available today across digital platforms and can also be checked out in a video clip produced by the film production company F/53.

The band checked in with the following comment about the track: "We're really excited to share our newest single, 'Reign of Infinite,' with all of you. This track is a dystopian anthem that dives deep into the rise of a new god, blending relentless Overkill-style double bass drums with an epic and dark atmosphere. It's not your typical Cryptosis sound-most of the song rides on the same beat and pulse, creating a hypnotic energy, while Laurens' vocals bring an atmospheric edge. As the second single from our sophomore album, 'Celestial Death,' 'Reign of Infinite' offers a glimpse into the vast and intense album we've created-one that's darker, heavier, and more unrelenting than ever before. Stay tuned for the full album release, and let us know what you think!"

About 'Celestial Death,' Cryptosis shared the following: "We're excited to announce our new album! A sonic journey that pushes all boundaries of everything we created before. This album represents our evolution - an exploration of darkness that's both vast and cinematic. 'Celestial Death' pulls you into a haunting atmosphere with relentless heaviness. Each track digs deeper into the enigma of existence, decay and fragile hope. 'Celestial Death' is our darkest vision yet - a soundtrack to the chaotic world we live in. It's heavier, bolder, and still very much Cryptosis. We can't wait for you to experience it, and join us in this new chapter. Prepare to ascend. The 'Celestial Death' awaits!".

Recorded by Olaf Skoreng at Tom Meier and Studio Moon Music between April and August 2024, mixed by Fredrik Folkare at Chrome Studios (Unleashed, Necrophobic, Hellbutcher) in Sweden and finally mastered by Tony Lindgren at Fascination Studios (Arch Enemy, Borknagar, Amorphis) in Sweden too, 'Celestial Death' once more comes with artwork by Eliran Kantor (Kreator, Testament, My Dying Bride) and showcases the group on a darker, heavier, more melodic and extremely cinematic journey across its 11 tracks / 42 minutes of playing time.

