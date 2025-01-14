Turnover Launching Peripheral Vision 10th Anniversary Tour

(Live Nation) Turnover announces its full 2025 North American tour celebrating the 10-year anniversary of their classic sophomore album Peripheral Vision. Beyond the six anniversary shows the band announced in December, which all sold out in a matter of days, Turnover is expanding the run across North America.

The 38-date run produced by Live Nation, including the six dates that sold out after being initially announced in December, which will take place across April, May, and June, with a show in London to follow in September, will see the band play the album in-full for the first time in some of the biggest shows of their career: Red Rocks Amphitheater in Colorado, the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, Aragon Ballroom in Chicago, The Dome in Virginia Beach, Brooklyn Paramount in Brooklyn, New York and Roundhouse in London. Across select dates of this run, the band will be supported by Citizen, Balance & Composure, Tigers Jaw, Horse Jumper of Love and KEEP.

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with presales beginning today at 11am ET. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, January 17 at 10am local time at turnovermusic.net.

As part of the tour's VIP offering, a band variant of a forthcoming 10 Year Anniversary Edition LP will be available while supplies last. Additional vinyl variants and formats, including a deluxe Triple LP Anniversary Edition, will be made widely available for pre-order in the near future.

Released on May 4th, 2015 via Run For Cover Records, Turnover's second album Peripheral Vision is widely regarded as an essential body of the work in the band's discography, maturing its sound into a shoegaze-inflected post-punk direction following the band's 2013 debut record Magnolia. Described as "a tour de force" by Kerrang!, the album set the stage for an extensive and prolific touring history over the past decade and three subsequent albums, including their most recent LP, 2022's Myself in the Way.

See the full run of Turnover's 2025 Peripheral Vision anniversary tour below and stay tuned for more details on Turnover's additional vinyl variants and formats of Peripheral Vision coming soon.

Upcoming Tour Dates

*= w/ Balance & Composure & Tigers Jaw

^= w/ Balance & Composure & Horse Jumper of Love)

+=w/ Balance & Composure

~=w/ Citizen

#=w/KEEP

% Non-Live Nation Date

04/27 - Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall *

04/28 - Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit *

04/29 - Madison, WI @ The Sylvee *

04/30 - Des Moines, IA @ Val Air Ballroom *

05/02 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre * - SOLD OUT

05/03 - Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theatre *

05/05 - Little Rock, AR @ The Hall ^%

05/07 - Birmingham, AL @ Iron City ^

05/08 - New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore New Orleans ^

05/09 - Houston, TX @ House of Blues ^

05/10 - Austin, TX @ Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater ^

05/11 - San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theatre ^

05/13 - Dallas, TX @ House of Blues ^

05/15 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren ^

05/16 - Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre ^ - SOLD OUT

05/17 - San Diego, CA @ SOMA ^

05/19 - Berkeley, CA @ UC Theater ^

05/21 - Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre ^

05/22 - Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom ^

05/23 - Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Hall ^%

05/24 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot ^

05/27 - Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore Minneapolis presented by Affinity Plus +

05/28 - Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom + - SOLD OUT

05/29 - Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues +

05/30 - Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works (Support TBD)

05/31 - Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle (Support TBD)

06/02 - Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution ~

06/03 - Orlando, FL @ House of Blues ~

06/04 - Jacksonville, FL @ FIVE ~%

06/06 - Myrtle Beach, SC @ House of Blues ~

06/07 - Virginia Beach, VA @ The Dome (w/ Citizen, Balance & Composure and KEEP)

06/09 - Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring #

06/10 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia #

06/11 - Boston, MA @ Citizens House of Blues - Boston #

06/12 - New York, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount # - SOLD OUT

06/13 - New York, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount # - SOLD OUT

06/14 - Huntington, NY @ Paramount Theater #

09/13/2025 - London, UK @ Roundhouse

