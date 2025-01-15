LA Gives Back: Fire Relief Announced

(GA) On Wednesday, January 29th, IHEARTCOMIX, BROWNIES & LEMONADE, ANOTHER PLANET ENTERTAINMENT & TERAGRAM will present the 7th edition of LA GIVES BACK fundraiser at The Bellwether. This time, LA GIVES BACK: FIRE RELIEF will rally the Los Angeles community to raise funds for charities which support victims of the fire, first responders, and animals who need help due to the devastating and fatal Los Angeles wildfires. 100% of the funds raised will go to charity.

The lineup will be announced at a later date, and as usual, the night will be staked by some of LA's best promoters curating multiple stages inside the venue. revious LA GIVES BACK lineups have included ZEDD, Bonobo, Madeon, Flying Lotus, TOKiMONSTA, Boys Noize, A-Trak, SNL's Sarah Sherman, JPEGMafia, Louis The Child, Tim Heidecker & Weyes Blood, Eric Andre, etc, and the event series has collectively raised over $250,000 for LA-based charities and initiatives.

"There's nothing the IHEARTCOMIX team and I care about more than our Los Angeles community-it's what made us who we are. Over the past few days, it has been extremely painful to witness so many close friends, family members, and colleagues lose their homes. Even more heartbreaking, is knowing the road to recovery will be long. In moments like these, we believe it's our duty to channel our best talents to support those in need. LA Gives Back has always been that vehicle for us, so we hope this event will make a meaningful contribution in providing some relief to our community." - Franki Chan, IHEARTCOMIX

"The devastation Los Angeles has endured the past week from these wildfires made it clear we had to do something. LA Gives Back has been our longstanding event series focused on providing aid to our city and we're so happy to bring it back for this crucial moment to provide wildfire relief for our city." - Brownies & Lemonade

"Los Angeles is home to a vibrant independent creative community - we're proud to open our stage in support of our neighbors who lost everything in this disaster." - Casey Lowdermilk, The Bellwether

Related Stories

News > LA Gives Back