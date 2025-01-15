Rain 910, Rick Ross, and Ron E Share 'Often' Video

(MRNK) Prepare for an unforgettable soundtrack moment as Rain 910, Rick Ross, and Ron E. delivers an electrifying collaboration on "Often," via MNRK Music Group. "Often" is the new single for the movie Slide, currently streaming on Peacock, Tubi, and PlutoTV. This sultry and provocative track sets the tone for the intense and twist-filled thriller, solidifying its role as the heartbeat of the film's edgy narrative.

Directed by Mark K. Buddington, Slide explores trust, betrayal, and survival through the lives of five best friends-Susan, Leslie, Imani, Deidre, and Elaine-who navigate a deadly night that changes everything. The film's compelling storyline finds a powerful ally in the equally captivating "Often," which embodies themes of allure, deception, and high stakes.

Rain 910's raw lyricism, Rick Ross' commanding presence, and Ron E.'s soulful touch create an addictive listening experience that perfectly complements the film's gripping tension. The track is now available to stream, with fans praising its seamless blend of hip-hop and R&B influences.

