Roni Lee Gives Michael Jackson's 'Dirty Diana' A Rock Makeover

(SRO) Rock singer, songwriter, and guitarist Roni Lee has always been a force of nature, with her background stretching back to the '70s Los Angeles punk band Venus and the Razorblades as well as writing songs for The Runaways. On the SoCal artist's new EP Feels Good 2 Be Bad-out February 7 via her label Play Like A Girl Records in collaboration with Von Artists and The Orchard distribution-feral guitar riffs, haunting violin melodies, and fiery vocals are all merged for maximum impact.

Roni has released the video for the EP's first offering, "Dirty Diana." It's her searing interpretation of the classic Michael Jackson song, with the single out this Friday (January 17) via all streaming platforms. The video was directed by Casey Calvert and features rocker Victoria Voxxx as lead actress/dancer, with filming largely done at the Fremont Country Club rock venue in Las Vegas.

"Recording 'Dirty Diana' was a blast because it features the amazing abilities of my music partner, Lynn Sorensen," says RONI. "Jennifer Batten played with us as a featured guest a few years back and one of the songs we played with her was 'Dirty Diana.' We kept the song with our style of rock and roll-and to this day, it is a featured track in our set. We knew we would record it someday but capturing the 'live' excitement was a challenge. I believe we met that challenge on this release."

GOOD 2 BE BAD was produced by Lynn Sorensen, who collaborates with RONI on the writing and arrangements. The EP also features the powerful drumming of Jorge Palacios, the haunting melodies of Sorensen on violin and bass and RONI delivers some of her best vocal and guitar work ever. As always, her melodies and lyrics reflect her life, experiences, and passion. The dynamic chemistry of this songwriting duo results in an electrifying energy, combining powerful vocals and masterful instrumentation into an unforgettable release.

"The EP is a reflection of my love for different rock styles and bands that have influenced me," explains RONI. "There are stories to be told in every song I write, and this release is not different. The title track has some me dealing with some of my upbringing and I think it's probably relatable to many. I recently had an 'awakening' from some Ancestry information that sent me on a hunt for one of my parents. This song is a fun way of releasing a little of that tension and understanding that life has its surprises."

RONI will also co-present, with Rock 'N' Rolivia's Rockin' Rag, and perform on January 22 at the third annual Rooftop All Star Pre NAMM Jam 2025 in Anaheim, CA. It takes place at The 5ifth Rooftop Restaurant and Bar (Grand Legacy at the Park) across from the convention center. Doors are at 6pm and tickets are available here.

"NAMM started as a way for music merchants to show their wares and network with buyers," states RONI, "but as we all know, for decades it has really been a networking and worldwide meeting place for the ultimate users of all that gear. The musicians! NAMM has an amazing sense of community, and you can run into anyone from 'a guy named Bob' to Stevie Wonder! Most of the time everyone is cool. With live performances everywhere at any time, it is a great place to interact, meet, and jam with people from all over the world.

"I've been hosting unofficial NAMM jams the day before opening for over a decade now," she continues. "We've really morphed into an amazing event usually held on the Wednesday prior. I always look forward to this jam and playing with some of my influences and heroes. I also look forward to performing at the convention itself on one of the many live music stages. Every year births a new NAMM story and I can't wait to see how this one unfolds."

