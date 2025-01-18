Greer Have 'Had Enough' With Hiatus

(Epitaph) Following three years of introspection since the release of their last EP, West Coast indie rock four-piece Greer returns with their anthemic new single "Had Enough," out now via Epitaph. Simmering between resignation and resilience, "Had Enough" is an audible release of the band's refreshed energy and creative clarity with a decisive sense of forward momentum.

"'Had Enough,' formerly known as 'Charburger,' is the second single released following 'audio_77.' Originally inspired by The Eagles 'Chug All Night,' 'Had Enough' serves as a fun pop song about the different struggles pets go through when first meeting their owners," the band shares of the new track produced by Rob Schnapf (Elliott Smith, Kurt Vile, Beck). They reflect fondly upon the moment it came together - "Fun fact about this song - after figuring out the bridge, we all simultaneously exclaimed, 'PIZZA TIME!' Although this coincidence is not yet explained to us, it's something we oftentimes remember, forever symbolized as a signifying moment representing our newfound unity as a band."

Greer hinted at new material to come last month with the cryptic YouTube release of "audio_77." In the clip, dim lights and a lonely bedroom greet lead singer Josiah as he settles into an intimate tune, his melancholy vocals floating over acoustic guitar.

Having signed to Epitaph in 2020, the band - Josiah (vocals), Corbin (guitar), Seth (bass) and Lucas (drums) - has previously released a handful of singles and two EPs, Lullaby For You and Happy People, produced by Rob Schnapf and John Congleton (Wallows, St. Vincent, Angel Olsen) respectively. Defined by unguarded sincerity in their songwriting, tight alt-rock instrumentation and a charismatic exuberance, Greer is eager for fans old and new to experience their new material born of the time taken to internally develop the project's identity and the sophistication that has accompanied it.

"We're nervous for old fans to hear how our sound has changed sonically," the four admit, "But that nervousness quickly overlaps with the excitement we feel when listening to the songs. Despite the amount of time that has transpired since our last release, we as a band feel solid as a rock. We were kids since our last release. As SpongeBob would say, 'Now that we're men,' we feel much more prepared to take on the beast hidden within us."

