Julia Minichiello Shares 'You Were Just Drunk' Video

(MPG) Julia Minichiello shares her new single "you were just drunk" via River House Artists. The followup to her rousing debut single "always know the exits," the track is a cathartic, slow burning rocker detailing a tumultuous relationship, further adding to the anticipation of what's to come from the new artist destined for the big stage.

"I feel like this generation is going through some sort of epidemic where people are becoming more and more afraid of committing to someone and people are getting screwed over in relationships more than ever, and I want this song to be an anthem for those who have been affected by this," Julia explains.

"This song is just me trying to unpack a specific scenario that happened to me, but almost everyone I talk to has gone through something similar. It can be interpreted literally as someone telling you they love you and then saying they were just drunk, or as a metaphor for somebody that makes empty promises and then makes excuses for it. Spencer [Rabin] and Madison [Spratley] are so fun to write with and we all could relate on the topic of the song, and Robyn [Dell'Unto] is literally the best and she really brought it to life with the more upbeat production. It was initially all on piano, but I wanted the angst that comes with this situation to be brought out into more of an anthem than a ballad."

At 23, Julia Minichiello is quickly becoming one of Nashville's most compelling new voices. Hailing from Canton, Massachusetts, she burst onto the scene when she won the #Sing2gether TikTok contest with a stunning performance of Alicia Keys' "Girl on Fire," which landed her at the Sing 2 premiere alongside stars like Reese Witherspoon and Matthew McConaughey. Soon after, she was invited to perform on the The Kelly Clarkson Show, solidifying her as an artist to watch. Julia's commanding vocals and genre-blurring sound-part Gracie Abrams, part Noah Kahan-have also captivated many on social media, where she continues to grow her 340,000+ followers across TikTok and Instagram.

With a wealth of new music in the pipeline, Julia plans to release a steady stream of deeply personal, genre-defying songs that are sure to resonate with listeners and make 2025 her breakout year.

