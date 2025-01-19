Milk & Bone Deliver 'Baby Dreamer' EP

(Nettwerk) Canadian duo Milk & Bone are thrilled to share new EP, Baby Dreamer, today via Nettwerk. Milk & Bone, Laurence Lafond-Beaulne, and Camille Poliquin have created an electrifying, raw, and intoxicating new collection of music with Baby Dreamer.

After plunging into the depths with their 2022 album, Chrysalism, Laurence and Camille have resurfaced with a new spark-a lust for life that's returned to their bodies and a glint of mischief in their eyes. Baby Dreamer sees the duo returning to their DIY roots.

Produced by Micah Jasper, the tracks are perfect for late-night drives, emotional chaos, and provocative moments that fearlessly deep-dive into human connection with tinges of nostalgia.

They hit like a gut punch: intimate, electrifying, and just a little dangerous. Less polish, more bite-this is Milk & Bone at their most fiercely unfiltered: bold, bouncy, direct, and driven by a renewed passion for creating gritty, vibrant music that's unmistakably theirs.

Ultimately, Baby Dreamer is sonically bold, vibrant, fun, and authentically playful while swirling in the feminine energy of empowerment and letting go.

