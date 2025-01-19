Milk & Bone Deliver 'Baby Dreamer' EP

(Nettwerk) Canadian duo Milk & Bone are thrilled to share new EP, Baby Dreamer, today via Nettwerk. Milk & Bone, Laurence Lafond-Beaulne, and Camille Poliquin have created an electrifying, raw, and intoxicating new collection of music with Baby Dreamer.
After plunging into the depths with their 2022 album, Chrysalism, Laurence and Camille have resurfaced with a new spark-a lust for life that's returned to their bodies and a glint of mischief in their eyes. Baby Dreamer sees the duo returning to their DIY roots.
Produced by Micah Jasper, the tracks are perfect for late-night drives, emotional chaos, and provocative moments that fearlessly deep-dive into human connection with tinges of nostalgia.
They hit like a gut punch: intimate, electrifying, and just a little dangerous. Less polish, more bite-this is Milk & Bone at their most fiercely unfiltered: bold, bouncy, direct, and driven by a renewed passion for creating gritty, vibrant music that's unmistakably theirs.
Ultimately, Baby Dreamer is sonically bold, vibrant, fun, and authentically playful while swirling in the feminine energy of empowerment and letting go.
Alex Lifeson In No Rush To Stage Reunion Without Peart- Fatal Randy Rhoads Plane Crash Caused By Heart Attack?- Snot Mystery Solved- more
Sammy Hagar Wants To Retire From Touring- Snot To Livestream Reunion Show With Mystery Singer- Pearl Jam, Luke Combs Lead Festival Lineup- more
The Prodigy Announces First Live Solo Performance In North America Since 2017- FKA twigs Announces EUSEXUA 2025 TOUR- more
Jelly Roll, Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga and More For FireAid- Imagine Dragons Recruited By NLE Choppa For 'Dare U'- more
Sites and Sounds: In Memory of Dickey Betts Show Coming to Macon, GA
5 Starr: Ringo Starr - Look Up
Sites and Sounds: Music Adds to Your Caribbean Fun in Sint Maarten - Saint Martin
The Blues: Ollee Owens- Kenny 'Blues Boss' Wayne- more
Alex Lifeson In No Rush To Stage Reunion Without Peart
Celebrating Bob Dylan Auction Brought In Almost $1.5 Million
KISS Star Gene Simmons Expands Spring Solo Tour
Phil Anselmo's Scour Deliver 'Blade' Video
Black Label Society Offshoot Dark Chapel Stream 'Hallow Smile' Video
ONE OK ROCK Declare 'Puppets Can't Control You'
Supertramp 'Live In Paris '79' Coming On 3LP and 2CD
ZZ Ward Returns To Her Blues Roots With Sun Records Debut