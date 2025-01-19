ONE OK ROCK Declare 'Puppets Can't Control You'

(Atom Splitter) Fueled By Ramen band ONE OK ROCK have today released a brand new track "Puppets Can't Control You," available now at all streaming services. The song was exclusively premiered during the first episode of the nationally televised drama Mikami Sensei in the band's native Japan just before its digital release, and will be featured on ONE OK ROCK's much-anticipated, forthcoming album DETOX, which arrives everywhere February 21.

Featuring a number of acclaimed producers including multiple GRAMMY winner Rob Cavallo and GRAMMY nominees Dan Lancaster and Pete Nappi, DETOX marks the band's 11th full length, studio release and set to arrive as the band celebrates their 20th anniversary next year.

Last month, the band heralded the announcement of DETOX by sharing the singles "+Matter," along with an official music video, joining previously released album tracks "Delusion:All" and "Dystopia." The band performed "+Matter" ahead of its release during their recent "2024 Premonition World Tour," which was enjoyed by nearly 200,000 fans over just eight shows across seven different countries last month. Standing out as their largest global run to date, the tour notably showcased their massive full-scale stadium show in Europe and North America for the first time ever.

ONE OK ROCK recently announced details for their 2025 Latin American tour, which kicks off in Mexico at the Tecate Pa'l Norte festival in Monterrey on April 4th, and highlighted by their first trip back to South America since 2017 to play their biggest shows on the continent to date. Look out for more ONE OK ROCK news to come!

ONE OK ROCK ON TOUR:

4/4 - Monterrey, Mexico - Tecate Pa'l Norte

4/5 - Mexico City, Mexico - Pepsi Center

4/8 - Santiago, Chile - Teatro Caupolicán

4/10 - Buenos Aires, Argentina - C ART MEDIA

4/13 - São Paulo, Brazil - Espaço Unimed

4/16 - Lima, Peru - ARENA 1

Related Stories

ONE OK ROCK Share 'Dystopia' Video

ONE OK ROCK Announce World Tour Dates

News > ONE OK ROCK