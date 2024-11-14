ONE OK ROCK Share 'Dystopia' Video

(Atlantic) Fueled By Ramen band ONE OK ROCK have unveiled the much anticipated official music video for their recently released, new single "Dystopia," streaming now on the band's official YouTube channel.

The music video was directed by Kazuma Kitada with the theme of creating a dystopian future together with AI. Incorporating generative artificial intelligence, the video visualizes a world where AI surpasses human intelligence. Because the question of how to coexist with AI in the future still remains unanswered, the band's hope is that the video continues to spark further discussion.

An exclusive preview of the video first premiered during the final show of ONE OK ROCK's "2024 Premonition World Tour" at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles in late October. The incredibly successful tour saw the band perform to nearly 200,000 fans over just eight shows across seven different countries. Standing out as their largest global run to date, they notably showcased their massive full-scale stadium show in Europe and North America for the first time ever. Among many highlights, UK superstar Ed Sheeran grabbed an acoustic guitar and joined the band for a very special surprise rendition of "Wherever you are" during the London stop at OVO Arena Wembley on October 11. The tour encompassed rapturous headline gigs at Kaohsiung's Kaohsiung National Stadium, Dusseldorf's Mitsubishi Electric Halle, Paris' Zénith de Paris - La Villette, London's OVO Arena Wembley, Toronto's Coca-Cola Coliseum, and more.

