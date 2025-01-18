Stream Bryant Barnes' New Ballad 'Why Can't You'

(Mercury Records) After a massive debut year, rising singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and alternative outlier Bryant Barnes blossoms into an artistic luminary with a emotionally charged new ballad, "Why Can't You" out now via Mercury Records.

"Why Can't You"is a deeply personal track that captures the raw vulnerability of heartbreak and unrequited love, showcasing Bryant's unparalleled ability to connect with listeners through evocative lyrics and enchanting melodies. Over his signature simplistic guitar strums, he explores the profound loneliness of a relationship in turmoil, as Bryant pleads for his partner to stay in love.

About the song's creation he shared, "I remember back in the day I was looking for a bunch of beats and I was struggling to find anything I liked. That night I had a dream that I'd met an artist and I didn't really have music for them to hear, so when I woke up, I said damn I gotta lock in. I started making a song from scratch and that was my first time doing that. It ended up being something I really liked! I decided to work on it in LA with Andrew Luce and make sure we finished it. That was over a year ago and we finally got it to where it's at now. The song is, as most songs are, about one of the girls that I was talking to back in the day."

This song arrives as Bryant Barnes gears up to join 070 Shake on her highly anticipated The Petrichor Tour with 22 dates across North America. Kicking off on January 24th in Washington, DC, the show visits Brooklyn on February 1st, and wraps in Los Angeles on February 28th. As Bryant's social platform finds mainstream recognition on the live stage, this tour marks a pivotal moment in Bryant's career.

