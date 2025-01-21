David Ellefson and Bruce Kulick Guest On Marina V's New Single

(OMG) Marina V unveils her electrifying new single, "Symphony & Metal", a powerful anthem blending orchestral grandeur and metal intensity. The track features an all-star lineup, including Bruce Kulick (KISS), David Ellefson (Megadeth), and renowned composer Steve Horner, with Marina's husband and longtime collaborator Nick Baker on drums. Marina describes the song as "a reflection of the timeless battle between our inner light and darkness, a message of resilience, and a call to never give up."

She shares: "We are fragile, vulnerable, and beautiful (symphony) yet extremely adaptable, strong, and tough (metal). This duality resonates deeply with me, especially after experiencing life's extremes in recent years-becoming a mom, losing my dad during the pandemic, and enduring the devastating effects of the war on my family in Russia and Ukraine. The lyric, 'It doesn't matter how many times you get knocked down, it only matters if you get back up,' has been my daily mantra."

Marina explains, "When recording 'Symphony & Metal', I knew we needed serious bombast and musical wizardry for the epic sound of the song. My co-writer/husband/drummer and I were fortunate to enlist long-time friends and extraordinary musicians Bruce Kulick (Kiss), David Ellefson (Megadeth), and Steve Horner (composer of film and tv, including credits on shows such as Bridgerton, etc)."

David Ellefson shares: "I've known Marina V now for many years, as she was one of my clients when I ran Artist Relations for Peavey 2003-2010. She has written a fantastic song here and I'm proud to be a part of it with my buddy Bruce Kulick. The lyrics really describe the delicate balance of an artist's life in music."

Bruce Kulick adds, "Marina V and her husband Nick are talented and wonderful people. After listening to the song, I immediately knew what my guitar parts should be. I spent a year recording the KISS LP Revenge with Bob Ezrin and I am a huge fan of his work. I imagined he was guiding me with my guitar parts. Marina loved the approach as it gave the song another powerful dimension."

Related Stories

News > Marina V