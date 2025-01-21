Ghais Guevara Taps ELUCID For 'Bystander Effect'

(planetary) Ghais Guevara shares new single Bystander Effect featuring his Fat Possum label mate, ELUCID, from his upcoming debut LP Goyard Ibn Said, which will be released this Friday, January 24th. Recent praise for Ghais Guevara has come from, among others: Clash, Brooklyn Vegan, Huck, Pigeons & Planes, The Line Of Best Fit, Notion, HotNewHipHop and BBC 6Music.

Two new UK live dates have also been added, with Ghais Guevara performing in Brighton alongside JPEGMAFIA and Cafe OTO in London with ELUCID. On the new DJ Haram produced single, Ghais Guevara offers: "DJ Haram showed me true musicianship with this beat. Built a world where ELUCID and I could really lay out our imagery. Wrote this sh*t in like two hours, so imagine how good it felt to get the green light from my inspirations!"

Not many rappers have performed at enormous venues, punk rock dive bars, and Marxist book stores - introducing: Ghais Guevara. Born and raised in North Philly amidst both guns and gang avoidance tactics, nurtured and educated using generational radical Black leftist thought, Ghais Guevara revels in the juxtapositions and narrative conflicts of his life on his new project: Goyard Ibn Said. His discography reveals two previous mixtapes, with Ghais now declaring Goyard Ibn Said his debut album and his first release for Fat Possum. Influences range from Ingmar Bergman's 1966 film Persona which Ghais says "opened my mind to the concept of the deflated self as a result of trauma" to Frantz Fanon's Black Skin, White Masks and onto Oliver Sacks' The Man Who Mistook His Wife For A Hat.

Tour Dates

February 5th - Brighton, UK, Chalk (supporting JPEGMAFIA)

February 6th - London, UK, Cafe OTO (supporting ELUCID)

February 12th - Brooklyn, New York, USA - Baby's All Right

