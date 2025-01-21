Joey Bada$$ Celebrates Birthday With 'Sorry Not Sorry' Video

(he Forefront Group) Multiplatinum rapper and actor Joey Bada$$ celebrates his 30th birthday with the release of his latest track, "Sorry Not Sorry," a bold follow-up to "The Ruler's Back." Produced by Conductor Williams, the song serves as a powerful statement, showcasing Joey's lyrical prowess and unshakable confidence.

Directed by Waqas Ghani, the video finds Joey in peak form, blending braggadocious energy with undeniable charisma. Over Conductor Williams' compelling production, Joey addresses the reception of "The Ruler's Back" with calm yet commanding verses that are raw, unapologetic, and delivered with his signature poetic finesse. The visual elevates his words, pairing symbolic imagery with gritty, cinematic shots that capture the polished gentleman and consummate lyricist within.

Closing out 2024 on a high note, Joey has delivered standout collaborations, including "TELL ME" with Chloe and features on tracks with Cordae, Erick the Architect, Conway the Machine,.idk., BLK ODYSSY, and Powers Pleasant. Beyond music, he was honored by New York City Mayor Eric Adams with a proclamation naming December 20th, 2024 as Joey Bada$$ Day in recognition of his impactful contributions to the community and youth. This milestone coincided with the second anniversary of his ImpactMENtorship Program, further cementing his legacy as an artist and activist.

Showing no signs of slowing down, Joey Bada$$ continues his hot streak of new music and rising acclaim. Check out the "Sorry Not Sorry" music video above, and stay tuned for what's next.

