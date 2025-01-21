Khanate Announce First U.S. Tour Dates Since 2005

(Speakeasy) Khanate play their first North American shows in 20 years this spring, with a trio of rare live dates, including headlining performances in Chicago and New York, as well as a featured spot at the Prepare The Ground festival in Toronto.

In the lead up to the band's Roadburn 2024 appearance, Khanate shared: "As a collective, Khanate has been silent during our dormancy, but now we will get loud; very loud. We'll be returning to the stage to explore tension and the elasticity of time. Get dead." Reviews from the event noted the band's "powerful doom intensity" (Louder), their "glacial riffs and unyielding venomous tide of deconstructed doom" (Metal Hammer), and their "immaculate" sound with "new highs and lows of sonic extremism" (Invisible Oranges).

To Be Cruel, the band's fifth album and first in 14 years, arrived in 2023 via Sacred Bones Records. Stereogum praised the three-song, sixty-plus minute album as "just as uncompromising as their past work," while SPIN declared the band "more relevant than ever." In a sprawling Q&A with Decibel, the magazine reflected on the band's sound: "Even calling them a doom band sells them short. The cramped corner of hell that Khanate takes the listener to, sonically and psychologically, is way beyond doom. It's doom as a forgone conclusion..."

Khanate tour dates:

May 30 Chicago, IL Thalia Hall (Jon Mueller opens)

June 1 Toronto, ON Prepare The Ground

June 3 New York, NY (Le) Poisson Rouge (Mick Barr opens)

Tickets are on-sale this Friday, Jan. 24, at 10 am CT/11 am ET

