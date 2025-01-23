Janita Shares New Song 'I Want You I Warn You'

(ECR) Top-40 U.S. Billboard Hitmaker Janita Releases New Track "I Want You I Warn You" Following Record-Breaking First Single from Forthcoming Tenth Studio Album

Janita's record-breaking single "Real Deal" has become the most successful in ECR Music Group history, with nearly 250,000 streams across platforms, editorial playlists "New Music Friday" on Spotify and "New In Alternative" on Apple Music, and glowing press coverage on four continents. Today, the artist releases "I Want You I Warn You," the second single from her tenth studio album, Mad Equation, out in May.

"Sometimes you write a song about something specific and personal, and it winds up being about something larger because of the moment the song finds itself in," says Janita. "This is a song of a woman telling someone 'I want you, watch out.' The song isn't a threat--in fact, it's a love song--but it seems now that women simply saying what they want and how they want it is threatening to some. To many, actually."

From the outset of her career, Janita has commanded attention while breaking with record-industry norms. As a multi-instrumentalist, vocalist, and songwriter, she's uniquely defied convention yet repeatedly enjoyed mainstream success.

As she explains, the message of "I Want You I Warn You" is a personal one from a female artist in a man's business, and a woman in a man's world. "The song's meaning isn't just in the lyric, it's in the impact of the guitars, the arrangement, and the production. This is me as a woman, taking charge, and owning my place in this world. And that act-right now-is not just personal. It's political."

Prior to her two Top-40 U.S. Billboard hits, Janita was a sensation in her native Finland. She learned to sing before she could talk, began playing piano at age three, and started writing songs at age four before studying both classical piano and ballet. As a teenager, she became a fixture on radio and television and ahead of moving to New York City at seventeen, The Daily Telegraph proclaimed her as "Finland's biggest pop star." Her striking looks and the unsettling power of her musicianship helped put blue-eyed soul on the map in her home country, securing her place as a timeless persona in Finnish music history. Her talent and accolades translated into an American record deal with Sony, where the anodyne constraints of major-label thinking quickly became uncomfortable for the artist. "They actually had me work with a 'trainer' whose job it was to teach me how to walk, and how to sit 'like a lady,'" says a laughing Janita. "I was like, look, I already know how to walk, man. I'm good."

She would soon strike out on her own, releasing a string of independent hits and records that would win her not only a devoted American audience, but an international one on four continents.

With this new record, co-produced, recorded, and mixed by Blake Morgan (Lenny Kravitz, Lesley Gore, David Cloyd), Janita continues to demonstrate that much like contemporaries PJ Harvey and St. Vincent, the only formula she's interested in following is her own. "The title Mad Equation is about trying to do the math to figure someone out. Trying to size someone up. There's actually a mathematical formula called 'the mad equation' which physicists use to measure the unpredictability of something," says Janita. "I think it's fair to say that over the course of my career, people have been trying to figure me out too. Am I the long-haired blonde soul singer? Am I the Finnish teenage star? Am I the American alternative rock 'n' roller? Gosh, I'm just such a problem. So, maybe I'm a mad equation for some. Well, with this new record, problem solved."

The Aquarian proclaims, "Janita is a hypnotizing artist...defying genres and pushing aside any preconceived notions, the singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist creates with sensuality and a rawness that only a determined, talented, sonically dynamic, and physically striking artist can. Really, she may just be ahead of her time." Billboard Magazine writes, "This woman's got the goods. Janita has created a timeless, sensuous, musical mosaic that deserves to be heard." Earmilk adds, "Janita is just getting started...full of spirit, courage, and a refusal to fit into any box...balancing raw vulnerability with an unshakable sense of independence. It's the kind of music that makes you want to chase your dreams."

"I Want You I Warn You," the second single from Janita's new record Mad Equation, is out January 23rd on ECR Music Group.

