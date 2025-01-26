Watch Landon Smith's 'Weekend' Visualizer

(Republic) 21-year-old Georgia-born and Nashville-based singer, songwriter, and guitarist Landon Smith has released the single "Weekend," written and produced alongside GRAMMY Award-winning producer Dave Cobb [Brandi Carlile, Chris Stapleton]. The single arrives today accompanied by an official visualizer.

Stacking up tens of millions of streams independently, Landon attracted the likes of Dave Cobb to his corner. Cobb welcomed Landon to his studio in Savannah, GA, where they cut "Weekend" and more music to come in 2025.

"When I first went into the studio, I had a certain way of writing. After the second or third session with Dave, my writing changed drastically for the better." - Landon Smith

First penned during his high school years, "Weekend," kicks off a new chapter for Landon. Steady tambourine and soft piano underscore the carpe diem spirit of the chorus, "If I die early, let it be a weekend. I'd rest my head, I can finally sleep in." Landon locks into a confident strut ushered forward by a foot-stomping beat, breezy chords, and grizzled delivery.

