Duran Duran's 'Come Undone' Reimagined By Close To Monday

(Magnum) While 2024 was marked by a string of new monthly singles and their first-ever U.S. mini-tour, rising European dark wave/synth-pop duo Close to Monday is kicking off the new year on a reflective note with their majestic rendition of Duran Duran's iconic pop track, 'Come Undone.' This release honors the band's roots while showcasing their ability to merge nostalgic sounds with modern sensibilities. The idea for this cover came from a deeply personal place. The band's vocalist Ann recently rediscovered an old video of herself as a child, dancing to the sounds of Duran Duran's original song. That memory of youthful joy and inspiration became the foundation for the cover and its accompanying artwork, featuring her childhood image that connects her past and present as a musician.

"Recording this track felt like coming full circle," says Ann. "Duran Duran's music was a soundtrack to my youth, and this cover allowed us to honor that influence while layering our own voice and perspective onto the song."

Guided by Alexander's meticulous production, Close to Monday infuses 'Come Undone' with their signature blend of '80s-inspired synths, cinematic soundscapes, and a rhythmic pulse, breathing new life into the classic. Staying true to the emotional core of the original, their rendition adds subtle modern elements, creating a seamless bridge between nostalgic charm and contemporary textures for a timeless yet forward-thinking listening experience.

The track also serves as a prelude to the band's upcoming EP 'Turtles", slated for release later this winter. "This project reflects who we are as artists and the music that shaped us," Ann explains. "We hope listeners feel the same sense of connection and nostalgia that inspired us."

CTM ended 2024 on a high note, wrapping up their monthly single series with widespread recognition. Their genre-blending style continues to captivate tastemakers across the board, from trendsetters like Sweety High and Fault, who crowned them "Ones to Watch in 2025," to tastemakers like Grimy Goods, GlamGlare, Earmilk, and Vanyaland, who all highlighted their music as "Tracks you need to hear". With their unique sound resonating with both mainstream and niche audiences, Close to Monday has also garnered support from darker-edged electronic synth fans, with outlets Electro Zombies, Regen, and while at the same time the EDM community We Rave You and Your EDM have embraced Close to Monday's growing presence.

Close to Monday's sound has been described as "art decorated in music" (Vanyaland) and as "transporting listeners through synth-pop hypnosis" (Grimy Goods). Critics have also noted their ability to capture a surreal space between "blissful tranquility and harsh reality," drawing comparisons to genre icons like New Order and Depeche Mode, with the modern twist of CHVRCHES and Boy Harsher. Each track dives into emotional landscapes, creating sonic portals that invite listeners to lose themselves in the music's reflective power.

Close to Monday's reimagining of "Come Undone" is available now, with their full EP soon to follow.

