Joywave Announce Here to Perform... Spring 2025 Tour Dates

(Hollywood Records) Joywave, the acclaimed indie rock band from Rochester, NY, has announced the first dates of their Here to Perform... Spring 2025 Tour. Dates kick off on April 16 in New Haven, CT, and run through May.
The tour will feature special guest little image as the supporting act. Artist Presale begins Tuesday, January 28th at 10am local time. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, January 31st at 10am local time.
About the tour, the band said, "2024 was a busy year for us with the release of Permanent Pleasure, the accompanying short film, a full North American tour, and a run through Europe. We weren't ready for it to be over, so we figured we'd hit a bunch of cities in the US that got left out the first time. Expect a giant cat."
Joywave's upcoming tour is in support of their most recent release, the highly acclaimed fifth studio album, Permanent Pleasure. Armbruster offered a glimpse into the album's thematic universe saying, "Permanent Pleasure. A decade in the sunbeam. A unique vantage point. Our job has become to sit and think. To experience and react. The album is really 10 thoughts from Joywave's beam. I think most of the lyrics are taking place in the light as well, not loads of metaphors. Quite a bit more personal. The album is Joywave's 'whatever we want to do, whenever we want to do it' at its best, and we loved the idea of the temporary state of the band name maturing into this album title."
Here to Perform... Spring 2025 dates:
April 16: New Haven, CT @ Toads Place
April 17: Albany, NY @ Empire Live
April 18: Baltimore, MD @ Soundstage
April 19: Cleveland, OH @ The Roxy
April 21: Grand Rapids, MI @ The Intersection
April 22: Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
April 23: Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater
April 24: Des Moines, IA @ Wooly's
April 26: Kansas City, MO @ The Truman
April 28: Boulder, CO @ Fox Theatre
April 30: Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Hall
May 02: Sacramento, CA @ Ace Of Spades
May 03: Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriett's
May 05: Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole
May 06: Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf
May 07: Oklahoma City, OK @ Beer City Music Hall
May 09: Nashville, TN @ Eastside Bowl
May 10: Birmingham, AL @ Saturn
May 13: Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Culture Room
May 15: St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live
May 16: Jacksonville, FL @ The Underbelly
May 17: Charleston, SC @ Music Farm
May 19: Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle
May 21: Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall
May 22: Stroudsburg, PA @ Sherman Theater
Joywave Announce Permanent Pleasure World Tour
David Lee Roth, Stephen Pearcy and Warren DeMartini Reunion Lead M3 Rock Festival Lineup- First Vans Warped Tour 2025 Performers Announced- more
Ozzy Osbourne and Billy Morrison's New Song Now Available- Randy Rhoads Book Author Addresses Eddie Van Halen Rumors- more
Dustin Lynch Announces Las Vegas Club Set Residency- Koe Wetzel This Week's POLLSTAR Cover Artist- more
Lady Gaga Announces 'MAYHEM' Album- Katy Perry Announces U.S. Leg Of The Lifetimes Tour 2025- Future Shares 'Lost My Dog' Video- more
RockPile: Spotlight on Liberation Hall
Live: Myles Kennedy's Art of Letting Go U.S. Tour Launches In Joliet
Sites and Sounds: In Memory of Dickey Betts Show Coming to Macon, GA
5 Starr: Ringo Starr - Look Up
David Lee Roth, Stephen Pearcy and Warren DeMartini Reunion Lead M3 Rock Festival Lineup
First Vans Warped Tour 2025 Performers Announced
Orianthi Explain Why She Is Sitting Out Alice Cooper Tour Dates
Joywave Announce Here to Perform... Spring 2025 Tour Dates
Rilo Kiley Reuniting For Just Like Heaven
Anthrax Share Recap Video For European Tour
Incubus Plot 2025 Morning View + The Hits Tour
Of Mice & Men Launching Spring Headline Tour