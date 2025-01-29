DJ Khaled Celebrates 17 RIAA Certifications

(Republic) GRAMMY Award-winning global music mogul DJ Khaled has garnered a staggering 17 new certifications from the RIAA for a bevy of culture-defining hits, amplifying his recent Diamond certification for "I'm The One" [feat. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance The Rapper and Lil Wayne]. This avalanche of achievements speaks to his continued influence on hip-hop as one of its most reliable and consistent hitmakers.

Among these awards, he scored an 8x Platinum certification for "Wild Thoughts" [feat. Rihanna and Bryson Tiller], 5x Platinum certifications for "I'm On One" [feat. Drake, Rick Ross, & Lil Wayne] and "EVERY I CHANCE I GET" [feat. Lil Baby & Lil Durk] as well as 4x Platinum certifications for "Do You Mind" [feat. Nicki Minaj, Chris Brown, August Alsina, Jeremih, Future, & Rick Ross], "For Free" [feat. Drake], and "POPSTAR" [feat. Drake], a 3x Platinum certification for "No Brainer" [feat. Justin Bieber, Quavo, & Chance the Rapper], a 2x Platinum certification for "Wish Wish" [feat. Cardi B & 21 Savage], and Platinum certifications for "Take It To The Head" [feat. Chris Brown, Rick Ross, Nicki Minaj, & Lil Wayne] and "No New Friends" [feat. Drake, Rick Ross, & Lil Wayne].

He gathered Gold certifications for the singles "Beautiful"[feat. Future & SZA], "LET IT GO" [feat. Justin Bieber & 21 Savage], "SORRY NOT SORRY" [feat. Nas, JAY-Z, & James Fauntleroy], "Welcome To My Hood" [feat. Rick Ross, Plies, Lil Wayne, & T Pain], "I Wish You Would"[feat. Kanye West & Rick Ross], and "I Wanna Be With You" [feat. Nicki Minaj, Future, & Rick Ross] in addition to a Gold plaque for his We The Best Forever album.

As much as this victory lap deserves celebration, Khaled remains as focused on the future as ever.

Be on the lookout for more music, news, and surprises soon.

