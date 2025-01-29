DJ Khaled Celebrates 17 RIAA Certifications

(Republic) GRAMMY Award-winning global music mogul DJ Khaled has garnered a staggering 17 new certifications from the RIAA for a bevy of culture-defining hits, amplifying his recent Diamond certification for "I'm The One" [feat. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance The Rapper and Lil Wayne]. This avalanche of achievements speaks to his continued influence on hip-hop as one of its most reliable and consistent hitmakers.
Among these awards, he scored an 8x Platinum certification for "Wild Thoughts" [feat. Rihanna and Bryson Tiller], 5x Platinum certifications for "I'm On One" [feat. Drake, Rick Ross, & Lil Wayne] and "EVERY I CHANCE I GET" [feat. Lil Baby & Lil Durk] as well as 4x Platinum certifications for "Do You Mind" [feat. Nicki Minaj, Chris Brown, August Alsina, Jeremih, Future, & Rick Ross], "For Free" [feat. Drake], and "POPSTAR" [feat. Drake], a 3x Platinum certification for "No Brainer" [feat. Justin Bieber, Quavo, & Chance the Rapper], a 2x Platinum certification for "Wish Wish" [feat. Cardi B & 21 Savage], and Platinum certifications for "Take It To The Head" [feat. Chris Brown, Rick Ross, Nicki Minaj, & Lil Wayne] and "No New Friends" [feat. Drake, Rick Ross, & Lil Wayne].
He gathered Gold certifications for the singles "Beautiful"[feat. Future & SZA], "LET IT GO" [feat. Justin Bieber & 21 Savage], "SORRY NOT SORRY" [feat. Nas, JAY-Z, & James Fauntleroy], "Welcome To My Hood" [feat. Rick Ross, Plies, Lil Wayne, & T Pain], "I Wish You Would"[feat. Kanye West & Rick Ross], and "I Wanna Be With You" [feat. Nicki Minaj, Future, & Rick Ross] in addition to a Gold plaque for his We The Best Forever album.
As much as this victory lap deserves celebration, Khaled remains as focused on the future as ever.
Be on the lookout for more music, news, and surprises soon.
blink-182 and Alkaline Trio To Rock Hollywood Palladium For LA Fire Relief- Unreleased Rush Songs Highlight 50th Anniversary Box Set- more
David Lee Roth, Stephen Pearcy and Warren DeMartini Reunion Lead M3 Rock Festival Lineup- First Vans Warped Tour 2025 Performers Announced- more
Dustin Lynch Announces Las Vegas Club Set Residency- Koe Wetzel This Week's POLLSTAR Cover Artist- more
Lady Gaga Announces 'MAYHEM' Album- Katy Perry Announces U.S. Leg Of The Lifetimes Tour 2025- Future Shares 'Lost My Dog' Video- more
Cruise News: Joe Bonamassa, Dave Koz Announce 2026 Sailings
RockPile: Spotlight on Liberation Hall
Live: Myles Kennedy's Art of Letting Go U.S. Tour Launches In Joliet
Sites and Sounds: In Memory of Dickey Betts Show Coming to Macon, GA
Coldplay Play Biggest Stadium Shows Of The Century
Poison The Well Return With First New Song In 15 Years 'Trembling Level'
almost monday Take 'Can't Slow Down' To No. 1
Caliban Announce 'Back From Hell' Album With Title Song Video
Goose Declare 'Everything Must Go' With New Album
Fleetwood Mac 1975 TO 1987 Box Set Coming
REO Speedwagon's Kevin Cronin Reacts To First Solo Band Show
Deafheaven Launching North American headline Tour