2hollis and nate sib release 'afraid' Video

(ICLG) Multi-hyphenated producer and artist 2hollis releases new single "afraid" featuring nate sib - alongside accompanying music video. Nate sib is currently opening for 2hollis on his North American "Leg Two" headlining tour, where the pair have been performing the track to nightly sold-out crowds.

The song first premiered on The Zane Lowe Show on Apple Music 1 Radio + featuring 2hollis on the cover of Apple Music's New Music Daily playlist. Alongside the premiere, 2hollis was announced as Zane Lowe's "25 artists for 25," in their annual tradition of selecting the most exciting new artists to look out for throughout the year. He also was chosen for Pigeons and Planes Artists to Watch for 2025.

"With a follow-up to "gold" undoubtedly on the way, an electrifying live show, and an army of evangelists at his Rick-clad feet, 2025 is 2's for the taking" -Pigeons and Planes

With a frenetic blend of pyrotechnic production and exhilarating vocals, "afraid" is the perfect showcase of the 20-year-old disruptor's ability to challenge the traditional boundaries of music creation.

2hollis is currently on his sold-out "Leg Two" headlining North American Tour, the follow-up to last year's "Leg One", which sold out in its entirety within only days of official reveal. in addition to his own headlining tour, 2hollis served a 39-date run as direct support for Ken Carson. In February, 2hollis will travel to New Zealand and Australia for his first shows in both countries, performing at Laneway Festival in 6 different cities as well as his own sold-out headlining shows in Sydney and Melbourne. He'll continue touring throughout the year with additional dates to come in Asia and Europe and an exciting debut performance in April at the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival.

2hollis Leg Two Tour Dates:

January 16 White Oak Music Hall Houston, TX

January 17 Studio at The Factory Dallas, TX

January 18 The Mohawk Austin, TX

January 20 The Masquerade Atlanta, GA

January 21 Cats Cradle Carrboro

January 22 The Atlantis Washington, D.C.

January 24 The Paradise Rock Club Boston, MA

January 25 Club Soda Montreal, QC

January 26 The Concert Hall Toronto, ON

January 28 Majestic Club Detroit, MI

January 31 Metro Chicago, IL

February 1 Amsterdam Bar & Hall St. Paul, MO

February 6 Laneway Festival Auckland Auckland, NZ

February 8 Laneway Festival Brisbane Brisbane, AUS

February 9 Laneway Festival Sydney Sydney, AUS

February 11 Oxford Art Factory Darlinghurst, AUS

February 12 Max Watts Melbourne Melbourne, AUS

February 14 Laneway Festival Melbourne Melbourne, AUS

February 15 Laneway Festival Adelaide Adelaide, AUS

February 16 Laneway Festival Perth Perth, AUS

