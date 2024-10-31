2hollis Announces Leg Two North American Tour

(ICLG) Multi-hyphenated producer and artist 2hollis announces his "Leg Two" Winter headlining North American Tour. "Leg One", which sold out in its entirety within only days of official reveal, is currently underway with four of the nine nights completed including two massive stops in Los Angeles and New York.

"Leg Two" is set to kick off on January 16 in Houston, TX at White Oak Music Hall and continue through February 1 closing in St. Paul, MO at Amsterdam Bar & Grill. General public onsale began today at 10AM ET.

Earlier this month, 2hollis released brand new single "gold" (Interscope Records), a frenetic blend of pyrotechnic production, experimental soundscapes, and fervor-filled vocals. The record is a perfect showcase of the 20-year-old disruptor's ability to continuously challenge the traditional boundaries of music creation.

2hollis Leg Two Tour Dates:

January 16 White Oak Music Hall Houston, TX

January 17 Studio at The Factory Dallas, TX

January 18 The Mohawk Austin, TX

January 20 The Masquerade Atlanta, GA

January 21 Cats Cradle Carrboro

January 22 The Atlantis Washington, D.C.

January 24 The Paradise Rock Club Boston, MA

January 25 Club Soda Montreal, QC

January 26 The Concert Hall Toronto, ON

January 28 El Club Detroit, MI

January 31 Metro Chicago, IL

February 1 Amsterdam Bar & Hall St. Paul, MO

