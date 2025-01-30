God Complex Deliver 'Depraved Idol' Video

(SharpTone) God Complex have announced the details of their upcoming EP, He Watches In Silence, to be released on 21st February via SharpTone Records. To coincide with the announcement, the band have released the video for their caustic new single 'Depraved Idol'.
On their new EP, the band comment: "We're incredibly proud of this EP and we're thrilled for people to finally hear it. As a comeback effort, we felt it was important to do things differently, so we deliberately avoided lengthy pre-production and allowed small variations in the recordings to embrace the mess and chaos that sit at the heart of our sound. We wanted to create something more refined and savage than anything we've previously attempted.
The metaphor most people use to describe rebirth is the phoenix or a change of seasons but a more accurate image for this EP is a cornered animal. Something a bit feral with its drive to sustain itself untethered from restraint."
In regards to 'Depraved Idol', they continue: "The title of the first single (Salt and Ash) evokes what is left behind when everything has been destroyed - but we were also interested in exploring rebirth imagery in the idol of the Green Man. He's almost never depicted as a god demanding sacrifice, so our imagining is one where the renewal he symbolises can only be attained through suffering and loss - a Depraved Idol."
Coldplay Play Biggest Stadium Shows Of The Century- Poison The Well Return With First New Song In 15 Years 'Trembling Level'- more
blink-182 and Alkaline Trio To Rock Hollywood Palladium For LA Fire Relief- Unreleased Rush Songs Highlight 50th Anniversary Box Set- more
Dolly Parton Musical to Premiere In Nashville Ahead Of Broadway Launch- Dustin Lynch Announces Las Vegas Club Set Residency- more
DJ Khaled Celebrates 17 RIAA Certifications- Lady Gaga Announces 'MAYHEM' Album- Katy Perry The Lifetimes Tour 2025- more
Cruise News: Joe Bonamassa, Dave Koz Announce 2026 Sailings
RockPile: Spotlight on Liberation Hall
Live: Myles Kennedy's Art of Letting Go U.S. Tour Launches In Joliet
Sites and Sounds: In Memory of Dickey Betts Show Coming to Macon, GA
Roger Waters To Deliver The Dark Side Of The Moon Redux Super Deluxe Boxset
EPICA 'Cross The Divide' With New Video
Dry Kill Logic Returning With New Music And Live Performances
The Damn Truth Announce Bob Rock Produced Album
God Complex Deliver 'Depraved Idol' Video
Museum Of Light Preview 'Diviner' With 'Undone'
Novelists Announce New Album With 'All For Nothing' Video