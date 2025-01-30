.

God Complex Deliver 'Depraved Idol' Video

01-30-2025
God Complex Deliver 'Depraved Idol' Video

(SharpTone) God Complex have announced the details of their upcoming EP, He Watches In Silence, to be released on 21st February via SharpTone Records. To coincide with the announcement, the band have released the video for their caustic new single 'Depraved Idol'.

On their new EP, the band comment: "We're incredibly proud of this EP and we're thrilled for people to finally hear it. As a comeback effort, we felt it was important to do things differently, so we deliberately avoided lengthy pre-production and allowed small variations in the recordings to embrace the mess and chaos that sit at the heart of our sound. We wanted to create something more refined and savage than anything we've previously attempted.

The metaphor most people use to describe rebirth is the phoenix or a change of seasons but a more accurate image for this EP is a cornered animal. Something a bit feral with its drive to sustain itself untethered from restraint."

In regards to 'Depraved Idol', they continue: "The title of the first single (Salt and Ash) evokes what is left behind when everything has been destroyed - but we were also interested in exploring rebirth imagery in the idol of the Green Man. He's almost never depicted as a god demanding sacrifice, so our imagining is one where the renewal he symbolises can only be attained through suffering and loss - a Depraved Idol."

Related Stories
God Complex Deliver 'Depraved Idol' Video

News > God Complex

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Coldplay Play Biggest Stadium Shows Of The Century- Poison The Well Return With First New Song In 15 Years 'Trembling Level'- more

blink-182 and Alkaline Trio To Rock Hollywood Palladium For LA Fire Relief- Unreleased Rush Songs Highlight 50th Anniversary Box Set- more

Day In Country

Dolly Parton Musical to Premiere In Nashville Ahead Of Broadway Launch- Dustin Lynch Announces Las Vegas Club Set Residency- more

Day In Pop

DJ Khaled Celebrates 17 RIAA Certifications- Lady Gaga Announces 'MAYHEM' Album- Katy Perry The Lifetimes Tour 2025- more

Reviews

Cruise News: Joe Bonamassa, Dave Koz Announce 2026 Sailings

RockPile: Spotlight on Liberation Hall

On The Record: Judas Priest

Live: Myles Kennedy's Art of Letting Go U.S. Tour Launches In Joliet

Sites and Sounds: In Memory of Dickey Betts Show Coming to Macon, GA

Latest News

Roger Waters To Deliver The Dark Side Of The Moon Redux Super Deluxe Boxset

EPICA 'Cross The Divide' With New Video

Dry Kill Logic Returning With New Music And Live Performances

The Damn Truth Announce Bob Rock Produced Album

God Complex Deliver 'Depraved Idol' Video

Museum Of Light Preview 'Diviner' With 'Undone'

Novelists Announce New Album With 'All For Nothing' Video

Singled Out: Ken Holt's SHINE