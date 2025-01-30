God Complex Deliver 'Depraved Idol' Video

(SharpTone) God Complex have announced the details of their upcoming EP, He Watches In Silence, to be released on 21st February via SharpTone Records. To coincide with the announcement, the band have released the video for their caustic new single 'Depraved Idol'.

On their new EP, the band comment: "We're incredibly proud of this EP and we're thrilled for people to finally hear it. As a comeback effort, we felt it was important to do things differently, so we deliberately avoided lengthy pre-production and allowed small variations in the recordings to embrace the mess and chaos that sit at the heart of our sound. We wanted to create something more refined and savage than anything we've previously attempted.

The metaphor most people use to describe rebirth is the phoenix or a change of seasons but a more accurate image for this EP is a cornered animal. Something a bit feral with its drive to sustain itself untethered from restraint."

In regards to 'Depraved Idol', they continue: "The title of the first single (Salt and Ash) evokes what is left behind when everything has been destroyed - but we were also interested in exploring rebirth imagery in the idol of the Green Man. He's almost never depicted as a god demanding sacrifice, so our imagining is one where the renewal he symbolises can only be attained through suffering and loss - a Depraved Idol."

