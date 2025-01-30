HANABIE Go Anime With 'Tasty Survivor'

(CN) Harajuku-core trailblazers HANABIE. are kicking off 2025 deliciously with their new track "Tasty Survivor" (via Sony Music Japan). Today's release is the featured ending theme song for the new anime series 'Momentarily Lily' streaming now on Crunchyroll, with an official music video coming soon.

Speaking about the track, vocalist Yukina commented: "This is our very first tie-in with an anime, and we wrote this track specifically for it! The song reflects the world and characters of Momentary Lily while also capturing the essence of our band life. From the intense "eat or be eaten" vibe of live band battles to the exhilarating build-up toward the chorus, it mirrors the way we warm up for a live show and the anticipation of listeners heading to the venue. We hope this song becomes a source of energy for everyone living their lives to the fullest all over the world."

Guitarist and vocalist Matsuri shared: "For our first-ever anime tie-in, we focused on blending the world of Momentary Lily with HANABIE.'s unique style. The result is a track that's bold and straight-forward, yet carries a touch of fragility. The intensity of the intro, in particular, was inspired by the anime's battle scenes, so we'd love it if you pay close attention to every detail. There were so many connections between HANABIE. and the characters of Momentary Lily, and we poured all those emotions into the lyrics.We hope you enjoy every aspect of the song, from the lyrics to the music, down to the smallest nuances!"

Bassist Hetsu added: "This is HANABIE.'s long-awaited anime tie-in song! We expressed the story of the girls in the anime in true HANABIE. style-it's pop, fast-paced, and features an incredibly catchy chorus that perfectly matches the battle scenes. We think it's going to be addictively fun! The bass line is also super catchy and intense, so make sure to pay attention to that as well. We hope you'll enjoy the song together with the anime!"

HANABIE. drummer Chika also commented: "This is our first-ever anime tie-in, and we had the honor of creating the opening theme for Momentary Lily. While keeping the anime in mind, we also made sure to stay true to HANABIE.'s signature style .One of the key highlights in the drums is right before the first chorus-a section where the kick drum is hit eight times in a row. It's a small but powerful detail, inspired by the dynamic and intense battle scenes, as if representing a flurry of attacks.Just like the anime, this track is full of highs and lows, and we hope it gets your heart racing with excitement as you listen!"

