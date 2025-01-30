Novelists Announce New Album With 'All For Nothing' Video

(Atom Splitter) French metal band Novelists boldly stand their ground as one of the metal scene's most vibrant and diverse bands with their new single "All For Nothing," which coincides with the announcement of their upcoming album "Coda." The album is set to release on May 9, 2025 through the new record label, ACKOR Music, created by members of Landmvrks and Novelists.

When asked about the single, Novelists say, "'All For Nothing' is the second single from our upcoming album CODA. The song showcases a different style and emotional range compared to our first single releases, 'Coda' and 'K.O.'

"This shift was a deliberate choice to avoid sticking to a formula, with each single telling a unique story. With the release of this new track, we also announce that their fifth studio album, Coda, will be released on May 16th, 2025, via ACKOR Music."

Related Stories

News > Novelists