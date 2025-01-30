(Atom Splitter) French metal band Novelists boldly stand their ground as one of the metal scene's most vibrant and diverse bands with their new single "All For Nothing," which coincides with the announcement of their upcoming album "Coda." The album is set to release on May 9, 2025 through the new record label, ACKOR Music, created by members of Landmvrks and Novelists.
When asked about the single, Novelists say, "'All For Nothing' is the second single from our upcoming album CODA. The song showcases a different style and emotional range compared to our first single releases, 'Coda' and 'K.O.'
"This shift was a deliberate choice to avoid sticking to a formula, with each single telling a unique story. With the release of this new track, we also announce that their fifth studio album, Coda, will be released on May 16th, 2025, via ACKOR Music."
Coldplay Play Biggest Stadium Shows Of The Century- Poison The Well Return With First New Song In 15 Years 'Trembling Level'- more
blink-182 and Alkaline Trio To Rock Hollywood Palladium For LA Fire Relief- Unreleased Rush Songs Highlight 50th Anniversary Box Set- more
Dolly Parton Musical to Premiere In Nashville Ahead Of Broadway Launch- Dustin Lynch Announces Las Vegas Club Set Residency- more
DJ Khaled Celebrates 17 RIAA Certifications- Lady Gaga Announces 'MAYHEM' Album- Katy Perry The Lifetimes Tour 2025- more
Cruise News: Joe Bonamassa, Dave Koz Announce 2026 Sailings
RockPile: Spotlight on Liberation Hall
Live: Myles Kennedy's Art of Letting Go U.S. Tour Launches In Joliet
Sites and Sounds: In Memory of Dickey Betts Show Coming to Macon, GA
Roger Waters To Deliver The Dark Side Of The Moon Redux Super Deluxe Boxset
EPICA 'Cross The Divide' With New Video
Dry Kill Logic Returning With New Music And Live Performances
The Damn Truth Announce Bob Rock Produced Album
God Complex Deliver 'Depraved Idol' Video
Museum Of Light Preview 'Diviner' With 'Undone'
Novelists Announce New Album With 'All For Nothing' Video