Sammy Hagar and Joe Bonamassa Team For 'Fortune Teller Blues'

(Noble) Sammy Hagar and Joe Bonamassa have teamed up for an new single, "Fortune Teller Blues." This powerhouse collaboration blends Bonamassa's searing guitar work with Hagar's unmistakable vocals, delivering a high voltage track steeped in grit and mystery.

A blues-drenched tale of fate and deception, "Fortune Teller Blues" unfolds like a smoky backroom confession. The song's lyrics chronicle an eerie encounter with a cryptic fortune teller who refuses to reveal the whole truth, leaving the narrator to wrestle with what's better left unknown. The track's simmering tension is amplified by a driving beat and deep, brooding riffs that channel both Bonamassa's mastery of blues guitar and Hagar's rock-and-roll swagger.

Co-written by Bonamassa, Hagar, and longtime producer Kevin Shirley (Iron Maiden, Journey, Black Crowes), the track is steeped in classic blues traditions yet injected with a fierce, modern energy. Bonamassa's scorching solos and Hagar's impassioned delivery elevate the song into a tour de force.

Shirley reflected on the song's origin, saying, "Sammy sent us this very rough idea of a blues song while Joe and I were in a studio in Greece, and we crafted a raw, edgy blues version to go with it. At times, it carries a haunting energy, and at others, it evokes the spirit of the New Orleans French Quarter. Joe was in a particularly gritty mood and played the entire track on an Ovation acoustic guitar plugged into an overdriven amplifier, producing a chaotic, heavy, and almost eerie sound. We wanted to create a different kind of blues feel to complement the lyrics, and we're all thrilled with how it turned out."

Hagar added, "Holy sh*t, the thing came out good... the track is a monster!"

